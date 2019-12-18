Sonoma County Fire Prevention and Hazmat responded to a sodium hypochlorite leak this morning at 7:09 a.m. This leak was the result of a truck fire, which took place at northbound U.S. Highway 101 at the South Cloverdale exit.
The highway remains open, but the South Cloverdale exit is currently closed.
The Sonoma County Hazmat team responded along with Cloverdale Fire Protection District, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Healdsburg Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans. Agencies are taking initial control actions to contain the leak, and they anticipate being on the scene minimally 4 to 6 hours to stop the leak and complete any necessary cleanup. Responders are equipped with Level B hazmat suits, which have splash protection and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
Permit Sonoma’s Fire Prevention and Hazardous Materials Division is responsible for emergency response to hazardous materials incidents throughout most of the County in coordination with local response personnel. This team, which has completed rigorous training and state certification, consists of paid department staff as well as volunteers from the community who are trained to respond to any level of hazardous materials incidents in the county.
-Submitted by Maggie Fleming, communications manager, Sonoma County Permit and Resource Management Department
