As the Kincade Fire rages in Geyserville with 10,000 acres burned at 0% containment, an evacuation center was opened at the Healdsburg Community Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Red Cross volunteer Virginia White said that as of around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, there were about 40 to 45 people registered at the center.
At around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, District 4 Supervisor James Gore said that evacuees are being directed to go to the Santa Rosa Vet's Building (1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa) as the Healdsburg shelter is at full capacity.
“We were able to mobilize here at about 11:30 p.m., open the doors and start to get things rolling. Our team came in immediately and we are fortunate that we keep a Red Cross trailer here on site with all of the supplies to operate an evacuation center. We had cots down by midnight,” said Mark Themig, Healdsburg community services director.
The Red Cross has been handling most of the sheltering logistics and about 15 to 20 Healdsburg city staff is on site handling the facility side of the center and providing meals.
The center is pet friendly and has a mobile pet van that can house a number of pets. There is also space for livestock trailers in the back parking lot behind the center, where evacuee arrivals are being staged. The front lot was completely full by around 9:30 a.m.
The Red Cross has set up sleeping areas, food and resources for animals. The Sonoma County Office of Education also has counselors on site if needed.
“We’re just here to support any students, families and provide a safe space and help support the community during a tough time,” said Nicole Tafoya and Shauna Hamilton, both mental health fire recovery counseling specialists with the Sonoma County Office of Education care counseling team.
There was also a message board set up inside the center for those looking for loved ones as well as information on a claims contact center with Farmers Insurance.
Several people were sitting outside with their dogs and people trickled into the center gathering fruit and coffee, waiting to hear more information.
Kaylynn Reeb and William Boutin were one such couple waiting to hear more information about fire containment, not knowing where they will go to hook up their RV.
The couple came to the center from the Geyserville Isis Oasis Sanctuary and hostel around 7 a.m. with their dogs Watson and Ranger.
“We got the Nixle alert last night and I got things packed just in case and then the mandatory evacuation order came in about 5 a.m. and we started prepping and getting the dogs ready to go and the sheriff’s department came through with the lights and the sirens so we packed up and here we are,” Reeb said.
They said they weren’t able to see flames from where they were but that it was very smoky.
“When we got about halfway between Geyserville and Healdsburg it still looked like it was night time because of the smoke,” Boutin said.
This is their second time fleeing from a wildfire. The two had to evacuate from the Pocket Fire from Geyserville in October 2017.
“Our original home burned two years ago,” Reeb said.
Healdsburg City Manager David Mickaelian said it is hard to say if they expect the center to be open for the next few days.
“Really it is going to be based on the fire activity … so if the county starts letting people back into their homes then obviously we’d wind things up here, but as long as evacuation orders are in place we’ll be open here,” Mickaelian said.
The city of Healdsburg still only has an evacuation warning. There are currently no ordered evacuations.
“We just want to be vigilant,” he said. “The city has taken a lot of steps over the past year, we’ve sent out the emergency preparedness brochure and we strongly advise folks to take a look at that, we have it online, but just be vigilant, stay tuned to what’s happening. We are also monitoring it in real time and we are going to let folks know if we want to do advisory evacuations.”
Throughout the morning Healdsburg Police have been in the area making sure the community knows that at this point there are no evacuations for the city of Healdsburg.
“We’ve been providing high visibility in our neighborhoods we want the community to know that we are here and that at this point there are no evacuation orders, it is still safe to be in Healdsburg as we sit here right now, trying to get that word out. We have our evacuation plans ready to go in the event that they become necessary,” Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke said. “Right now it is just a high state of readiness, a high state of security. We recognize that people may want to leave the area because of the smoke and the potential for a fire issue so we want high visibility to make sure that they know we’re watching. All available personnel have been called in.”
Burke continued, “We want people to use their best judgment if it becomes necessary to evacuate, we are watching it so carefully if it does become time to evacuate we are going to be able to give people the notice that they need to be able to do it in an orderly fashion and as you can see we have a great evacuation center open here for people in the area that have had to be evacuated.”
