The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued both a heat advisory and a Red Flag Warning for the area in and around Sonoma County. The heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Red Flag Warning has been issued from 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 through 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Red Flag Warnings are issued when dry areas couple with extreme weather to create potential for increased fire risk.
The warning is issued for North Bay hills above 1,000 feet, with areas of particular concern being the active portions of the Glass Fire Incident or areas with unsecured fire line. The fire and the North Bay hills are predicted to see northwest winds from 10-20 miles per hour, with gusts between 25-30 miles per hour in the highest elevations. Humidity will be between 15-25%, but locally 8-12%, according to the NWS, with little recovery overnight.
According to the NWS, the conditions predicted for the latter half of the week won’t be as strong as this past weekend, though the area of the Glass Fire will still see high temperatures, low humidity, dry fuel and breezy winds.
Temperatures in Sonoma County are predicted to peak Thursday afternoon, with NWS Bay Area predicting a high of 105 degrees in Santa Rosa, and 104 in Cloverdale. Friday afternoon will see a slight reprieve, with both cities predicted to have a high of 97 degrees.
Temperatures are set to warm up again as high pressure remains over the region. Peak temperatures forecast for Thursday resulting in a Heat Advisory for many low-lying areas. Temperatures will gradually decrease into the weekend.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/TA27kAj89i— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 30, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.