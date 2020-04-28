Aims to increase representation of Cloverdale, north county
Cloverdale’s own Kathryn Hecht was selected to chair the Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB), Hecht announced over social media last week.
According to its website, the EDB focuses on the county’s economic development, specifically helping businesses troubleshoot, start-up, collaborate and form a network of connections. The position of chair serves as the head of the board, and involves overseeing the EDB Foundation, the nonprofit associated with the EDB.
Hecht co-owns The Clover Theater and Next Door Comics with her husband Ryan, and is founder and executive director of the Alexander Valley Film Society. She was appointed to the EDB by Fourth District Supervisor James Gore in August 2016 and will be taking over the position of chair from Pam Chanter.
“I think having been in the start-up world for the last several years, both on the commercial and nonprofit side, I’ve been given a unique lense into how business and economy works, especially in smaller communities,” Hecht said. “I think that part of what will help me be effective (as chair) is the geography. I think Cloverdale has been largely under represented at the county level when it comes to this work, because the county power dollars influence really revolves (around) Santa Rosa — which is natural, because that’s where most of our county people live.”
Hecht said that she hopes having a background as a north county resident and starting both businesses and a nonprofit in Cloverdale will help people from northern Sonoma County feel represented in county leadership. This can be particularly important to a town like Cloverdale, whose tight-knit community has been vocal about feeling cast off when it comes to county representation.
“When we see and feel ourselves represented, it makes all the difference in how we see ourselves and what kind of dreams we can assign ourselves and how open minded we can be about our own futures,” she said.
On the flip side, Hecht said that representing Cloverdale means that she feels supported by the community as a whole.
“I think another thing to consider is that my family and my family businesses are really well known in Cloverdale, so I feel like I have the support of the whole town,” she said.
Hecht is entering the position in a time where municipalities county-wide, and country-wide, are having to grapple with the possibility of increased economic shortfall due to COVID-19. When asked how she approaches thinking about Sonoma County’s economic future, Hecht stressed that she still has a lot to learn, but said that she views it in two parts.
“I think there are two pieces to this — for me there’s the personal piece, grappling with our own losses, our own future and how to mitigate all of the damage and unknowns that are coming our way. And then there’s the piece about relationships,” she said. “I am not an economist, I’ve sat on the board for a couple of years now, and I really view my role as a cheerleader for the staff, a connecting point for the electeds and a constituent who will continue to request clear, transparent, communications.
“I think what’s most important here is not necessarily the ‘rally, rally, yay team’ that we’re all on the same boat, because I don’t think we are. This is a time that calls for pragmatic, open-eyed discussion and leadership — and I know our electeds are feeling it. This is a tough time, but also we’re not the only people going through it. It’s happening all over the world, nobody has the answers.”
For now, Hecht said that she’s planning on gaining more knowledge about the role by going on a “listening tour,” and meeting with folks over Zoom. As chair, she said that she views her role as one that does not necessarily shape policy, but that helps bring people from around the county together.
“When I was approached about taking on this role, I first gave it true consideration because I thought my efforts might really help bring some attention and connection with businesses and communities up in northern Sonoma County, specifically Cloverdale, and I thought it would be a challenge personally,” she said. “Now I feel like all of that is still true, plus I go back to my willingness to say, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll find somebody who does.”
