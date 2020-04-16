Local drivers roll through town on Wednesdays to show appreciation for essential workers
Anyone in the vicinity of Cloverdale Boulevard on a Wednesday afternoon during the past few weeks has heard a long barrage of honking vehicles as they make their way down the boulevard. The horns, while confusing to some, are meant to symbolize one group of women’s appreciation for essential workers in town.
“We’re women who meet, usually on Friday nights before all this happened, for dinner. We haven’t been doing anything, so I conjured up the idea that maybe it would be neat if we shared our appreciation,” said Yvonne Meyer, the Cloverdale resident who got the cars rolling. “We had signs put on the cars and they just say ‘thank you.’ It’s just (a show of) appreciation of people who are working.”
When asked if she’s heard feedback from folks about the makeshift parade, Meyer said that she’s seen some workers from businesses come out and wave.
“The first time we went, we went over to Reuser and somebody was videotaping us over there,” she said.
The group’s first scheduled drive through town was on April 1. Meyer said that they checked with the Cloverdale Police Department before the drive, joking that they “didn’t want to get locked up” for their makeshift parade.
The Friday night dinner group consists of around 12 people, but with an average group age of around 85, not all of them drive.
For those who aren’t able to drive downtown themselves, Meyer said that the group drives by their houses to wave hello.
In addition to the signs, each of the drivers all wear some sort of festive hat — some wear colorful wigs, while others wear other attention-grabbing headwear. One of the more notable hats, Meyer said, is one that “looks like an upside down salad bowl.”
At its inception, Meyer thought that the group would drive through town every Wednesday until the COVID-19 pandemic was over. Since then, though, she’s rethinking that plan.
“The idea was I was going to do it until this was over with, but that’s impossible,” she said. “We’ll probably do it a total of five times, I really don’t know.”
Though the group is mainly concerned with honking their horns to show appreciation for workers, they’ve also ventured out and driven through other parts of town.
“Last Wednesday we went up to the convalescent hospital up on the hill, so we were a little goosey about honking. We went up to the other one and they were very enthusiastic,” Meyer said. “It’s just sharing our love of Cloverdale.”
Meyer encourages people to join in on the drive through town — beforehand, the group meets in the parking lot behind Papa’s Pizza at 1 p.m. to put on their “thank you” signs.
“We’re just simple people doing simple things,” she said.
