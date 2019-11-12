Cloverdale took time to honor veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary invited the community to their annual Veterans Day ceremony.
“It’s so great to see a lot of familiar faces come and support the veterans in this community. Today is a very special day, a time that we take part of our day to really think back — and I’d like you to think back into your own family tree — who served the United States on active duty,” American Legion Post 293 Commander Sandy Kelly said.
She asked those in attendance to raise their hands if they have a family member who served. Nearly every hand in the room went up.
“We’ve got a community that’s really close knit, that supports people in times of trouble, in times of fires in times of bereavement. We stand to support our veterans and they do a lot of work for us, too. Let’s think about that tonight,” she said.
The ceremony, which featured a handful of music selections from the Healdsburg Community Band, also included two local speakers.
Healdsburg resident Inga McCormick requested to speak during the concert.
“I grew up in Denmark during World War II, and I remember everything,” McCormick said. “April 9 when the German soldiers came and the sky was black with airplanes. My father, I saw him cry for the second time in my life … I wanted to thank you for how you came to help us.
“I want to tell you about one special evening in June. My sister and I were asleep … and my mother came to us and she said, ‘They have landed. They’re going to come and help us.’ It was just the most wonderful feeling, I still remember,” McCormick continued. “We knew who ‘they’ were, the soldiers that would come from the United States. And you came and helped us, and the British soldiers came. Had you not, we would have been Russians because the Russians had already landed in Denmark. We are forever grateful, and I just wanted to say that.”
Cloverdale resident Claudio Calvo was the event’s keynote speaker, and took time to speak about both his experience helping organize Cloverdale’s hometown heroes program, as well as his nonprofit Hearts for Veterans, which aims to provide heart-shaped pillows to veterans who have undergone heart or lung surgery while in the care of local Veterans Affairs Medical Centers. The nonprofit also provides financial assistance to veterans.
Calvo decided to co-found the nonprofit after his own experience getting heart surgery.
“I went under the knife for a quadruple bypass because I was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. I went to the San Francisco VA Medical Center and they did a wonderful job on taking care of me, they treated me like a hero,” he said. “Unfortunately I was told that I would get a heart pillow and when the time came, the nurse gave me wadden up bedding and said ‘here, this is your heart pillow.’ I was devastated.”
According to Calvo, the VA is unable to fund purchasing heart pillows and relies on donations. So, he decided to create Hearts for Veterans as a way to build a base for donating heart pillows. Calvo said that since its inception, the nonprofit has donated 250 pillows to the VA, as well as pillows to hospice for veterans who “may need them.”
