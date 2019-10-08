School cancelled on Oct. 9, city preparing infrastructure
On Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to nearly 800,000 customers in 34 California counties. The bulk of Sonoma County towns are expected to experience an outage, including Cloverdale.
Countywide, the shutoff is expected to impact 66,289 customers, 1,951 of which are "medical baseline" customers (described by PG&E as customers who have special energy needs due to certain medical conditions).
The Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is being performed in an attempt to address fire risk caused by predicted high winds and low humidity. According to a Tuesday press release from PG&E, it’s anticipated that “this weather event will last through midday Thursday, with peak winds forecasted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 40 to 55 mph, with isolated gusts up to 60 to 70 mph.”
The power shutoff is expected to begin at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and last until midday Thursday. Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect all of the power lines, which may take up to five days.
As the city of Cloverdale prepares for and experiences the planned PSPS, the Reveille will update this page with ongoing information.
The city issued a press release through at 6:23 p.m. on Oct. 8, confirming that the PG&E power shutoff would be impacting Cloverdale. Shortly after, a press release from City Engineer Mark Rincon stated that the city was working Tuesday night to prepare Cloverdale’s infrastructure for the impending outage.
According to Rincon, the city’s water system will continue to function during the power shutoff, and will be able to deliver water for several days.
“During the PSPS, residents should make every effort to minimize water usage by turning off irrigation systems and only using water for essential needs,” he said. “In preparation for the PSPS, the city has turned off irrigation systems and will not be irrigating city parks, street medians and right-of-way landscaping. If the power shut off goes beyond one day, water supplies to major industrial and commercial establishments may also be restricted and/or turned off to ensure water supply is available for the health and safety of city residents. Restrictions of water use will also be enforced on new construction. City irrigation systems for parks, sports facilities and public landscaping has been turned off to further conserve water resources for essential needs.”
The city’s sewer system is in a similar state, with the wastewater treatment plant continuing to operate during the shutoff, aided by backup generators. However, the city is encouraging residents to limit their use of the sewage system by delaying washing dishes and reducing the length of time they shower/bathe.
Traffic signals in Cloverdale don’t have backup batteries, Rincon said, so they will become four-way stops during the outage.
During this time, the Cloverdale Municipal Airport will be closed to general aviation and fuel will not be available.
City parks will remain open during the day.
According to the release, the Cloverdale Police Department will be patrolling neighborhoods and staying visible during the outage. The city also recommends that community members: call 9-1-1 if they see a crime occurring or suspicious activity; do not call 9-1-1 or Cloverdale dispatch for general information unless it is an emergency; for questions about the power shutoff and public serves available during the PSPS, call 2-1-1; to find more information about preparing for power outages visit www.SoCoEmergency.org.; sign up for Sonoma County emergency alerts on SoCoAlert.org or Cloverdale Nixle by texting your ZIP code to 888777.
According to the Sonoma County Office of Education, the Cloverdale Unified School District is closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9. An email sent out by Superintendent Jeremy Decker on Oct. 8 said that schools will also be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. Decker said that if the power is not restored in Cloverdale by 8 a.m. on Friday morning, school will be cancelled on Oct. 11.
As of Tuesday night, both the Cloverdale City Council and the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees meetings that were originally slated for Oct. 9 had been cancelled. The council will resume during its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The school board meeting has been rescheduled to Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
Last updated on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11:20 p.m.
