With tighter restrictions on meeting in groups coming down from both the county and state levels due to COVID-19, local municipalities have moved meetings online — the Cloverdale City Council included. As such, the Cloverdale council is recommending that those who want to attend the meeting either do so from home, or observe social distancing measures if in person.
This week’s city council meeting is being held on Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. and has no new business items. However, consent calendar items include accepting the 2019 General Plan and Housing Element Annual Progress Report, updating subcommittee meeting schedules, the mid-year fiscal report, as well as others.
The board will also issue proclamations recognizing March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day, April 2 as Equal Pay Day and April 2020 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
In order to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, the city council is asking those who choose not to attend but who wish to make a public comment to email their comments to jwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Those watching the city council’s livestream (available on Youtube by clicking here) who wish to make a comment on specific items can submit their comments of 250 words or less to the city clerk at jwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us and the city clerk will try to read comments into the record.
Those who choose to attend city council meetings in person are required to maintain a distance of six feet from other people, and seating in the meeting will be limited.
This week’s Cloverdale City Council meeting can be found streaming live here.
Here is a link to tonight’s agenda.
