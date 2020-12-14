mask stock
Photo Pixabay

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, we all have the power to do more to keep ourselves and other people safe. This means following public health recommendations, wearing a face mask in public spaces, observing six-feet social distancing, and frequently washing our hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.

The public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) specifically recommend wearing a face mask in public settings to significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19. You can read about the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of face masks here.

With this in mind, Congressman Jared Huffman is sponsoring a Homemade Mask Contest open to anyone in the Second Congressional District.

“I want to see everyone’s creative skills and personal style deployed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state,” he said.

The rules are simple:
1. Take a photo of yourself wearing your homemade mask and submit it on social media by tweeting it to me @RepHuffman or tagging @RepHuffman in an Instagram or Facebook post (with your name and city in each post). You can also submit by emailing your entry to me at huffmanqanda@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Mask Contest,” including your name and city in the body of the email.
2. Entrants must reside in California’s Second Congressional District. View a map here: https://huffman.house.gov/meet-jared/our-district
3. All masks must be your original work and must not be available for commercial sale. Participants may enter a mask created at any time, either during the contest period or previously. Limit one entry per person.
4. Masks may be of any fabric, extra credit will be given to masks with higher protective standards.
5. Masks cannot include any company logos. Eligible entries cannot display inappropriate language or endorse any particular political party or candidate.
6. Submit your mask photo by Dec. 17, and then residents will be able to vote for their favorite mask on my website.
 

The winning entry will be displayed proudly as a featured post on Huffman’s social media channels for all of California to see.

