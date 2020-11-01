IOLERO audit

At the Oct. 20 meeting of Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO) provided the supervisors with their annual report, and it highlighted a few things that Measure P is looking to change.

According to the summary on the agenda, in May of 2020, IOLERO partnered with Sonoma State University (SSU) to research and examine law enforcement’s use-of-force and de-escalation policies and to develop a high-functioning community-oriented policing program. In August of 2020, the board of supervisors placed a measure on the Nov. 3 ballot to allow Sonoma County voters to consider a new ordinance for IOLERO which would significantly increase IOLERO’s legal authority and capacity for law enforcement oversight. 

In sections I through IV of the report, IOLERO’s current ordinance and some of the changes proposed by the ballot measure are discussed, as are the challenges IOLERO has faced by its legal limitations and extreme budget constraints over the past four years since the department was established. 

However, the majority of the report is dedicated to Section V, which discusses the complaints against the sheriff’s office, the audits of those complaints, the IOLERO director’s recommendations and the changes that have come from this process. According to the report, the audit process recently has produced unprecedented changes to sheriff’s office policies including a new de-escalation policy, increased training in biased policing (implicit bias) and crisis intervention, a policy that makes arrestees safer and another that reduces errors in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reporting. Additionally, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation to review the practices of dispatch in conveying accurate information to deputies during calls for service. 

According to the report, IOLERO received 24 completed investigations from the sheriff’s office between June 2019 and July 2020. Twelve of those cases were audited. Critical incidents where a death occurs can take 4-6 months to audit.

Of those 12, the sheriff’s office has sustained that a violation was found four times, and IOLERO agreed with three of them and found one to be incomplete. The sheriff’s office had exonerated five of the complaints, and IOLERO agreed with three of them and found two of them to be incomplete, saying it needed additional review of dispatch and medical staff. The final three cases had been found as unfounded by the sheriff’s office, and IOLERO agreed in one case and disagreed in two.

One of the cases highlighted in the report is that of David Ward, who was killed in Sebastopol by officers following a chase and a lot of confusion over a stolen vehicle in November of 2019. In May, Ward’s death was ruled a homicide by the Marin County Coroner.

Five recommendations stemmed from the audit of the case, including: adopt de-escalation policies like the high-risk stop procedure and incorporate them into policy manual; modify the Vehicle Pursuit Policy (when to initiate/terminate); investigate conflicting information from dispatch; increase training in biased policing (implicit bias) and crisis intervention; and address training issues with Internal Affairs investigators (leading questions).

According to the report, as a result of these recommendations, two new policies and one new investigation resulted. An overarching de-escalation policy will now be applied, and officers will receive increased training in implicit bias (two hours every five years increased to four times per year) and crisis intervention (from 32 hours for life to four times per year). In addition, the department opened an investigation of dispatch in relation to the incident.

Another complaint highlighted related to errors in reporting to ICE. Eight recommendations stemmed from this audit, including: revise training program (provide a trainer and guide for employees interpreting the statute); provide regular trainings for employees (e.g.: bi-annual); institute a two-person system of review where every case is reviewed separately by two different employees before notifications are made to ICE; assign the duty of ICE notification to a specified team who receives regular training; do not notify ICE until there is a conviction; authorize employees to run RAP sheets for sex-registrants; training in open-ended questions; and allow auditors to sit-in on interviews of witnesses.

All of the recommendations were incorporated into a new Immigration Notification policy except for waiting until a conviction before ICE notification and allowing the auditor to sit-in on Internal Affairs interviews.

A final case highlighted in the report is the injury during transportation of a combative arrestee. Two recommendations stemmed from this audit, including: adopting a policy for deputies transporting verbally aggressive or combative arrestees to minimize injuries and codifying that Internal Affairs investigators should not use email to interview witnesses.

The department did adopt a transportation of arrestees policy that reads, “When transporting a physically or verbally aggressive, violent or combative arrestee, deputies should notify sheriff’s dispatch while en route to the county jail and request dispatch notify jail staff. The transporting deputy should provide dispatch an estimated travel time to the jail and any safety considerations. Dispatch will notify the jail staff of the impending arrival and provide jail staff with the information.

“Upon arrival at the jail, the transporting deputy waits for the assistance of jail staff which may include mental health staff, medical staff or additional deputies and a video recorder (in addition to BWC’s) prior to removing the arrestee from the vehicle.”

In addition, overall trends IOLERO identified as problematic included: witness interview issues, with leading questions was the most common issue; incomplete investigations including two cases involving errors by jail mental health/medical staff where an inmate was placed in the general population instead of the mental health or medical, and a case involved the harassment/intimidation of an inmate; de-escalation with the most significant issues arising in the David Ward case; and finally dispatch issues, with two cases involved issues of dispatch providing inaccurate or incomplete information to the deputies.

The passage of Measure P would significantly expand IOLERO’s authority and access to information, while it would continue to review and audit administrative and public complaint investigations “in mutual coordination and cooperation with the sheriff-coroner,” according to its text.

Measure P would empower the office to subpoena “records or testimony as the director deems appropriate, to complete an adequate investigation.” The text continues to say, “Among other sources of legal authority, such subpoena power is delegated from that held by the board of supervisors, to be used at the discretion of the director,” the text said.

Further, the measure’s approval would allow IOLERO to “directly access and independently review any and all sources of investigative evidence to ensure that the investigation is complete and all material evidence has been secured and analyzed by investigators in reaching their investigative findings,” as well as “directly receive all prior complaints for the involved deputy, previous investigation files (including Brady investigations) and the record of discipline for each complaint.”

In another departure from IOLERO’s current set of abilities, the measure states that, to the extent the director finds necessary, the office can independently investigate cases "where, in the opinion of the director, the investigation of a complaint or incident by the sheriff-coroner is incomplete or otherwise deficient.” The measure also grants IOLERO the power to conduct an independent investigation “where an investigation involves an incident resulting in the death of a person in custody of the sheriff-coroner or results from the actions of an employee.”

IOLERO would gain authority to “make discipline recommendations, as appropriate, for officers subject to IOLERO investigations” in addition to its previous ability to recommend policies to the Sheriff’s Office.

Next, the text of the measure says IOLERO could “directly access and review all body-worn camera videos and be authorized to post every body-worn camera video where force was used on IOLERO’s website.” However, public posting would be “determined on a case by case basis to the extent allowed by law, consideration of victim privacy rights and active investigations.”

The director of IOLERO would also be permitted to directly contact complainants and witnesses “to ensure the completeness and fairness of the investigation” as well as “custodians of evidence held by third parties to ensure adequate efforts to secure such evidence by investigators.”

According to the measure’s text, “the sheriff-coroner shall cooperate with IOLERO by providing direct, unfettered access to staff of the sheriff’s office in order to facilitate IOLERO’s ability to develop trusting relationships with such staff and to informally obtain information” related to IOLERO’s reviews and audits.

IOLERO could access staff such as an investigator for a complaint IOLERO is auditing, any witnesses or custodians of relevant records among employees for a complaint or incident IOLERO investigates, any supervisor of an employee subject to an investigation IOLERO is auditing or conducting and lastly, “any staff gathered for training opportunities in cooperation with the sheriff-coroner.”

The text adds that IOLERO and the sheriff “shall create written protocols that further define and specify the scope and process providing for IOLERO’s receipt, review, processing and audit of complaints and investigations in a mutually coordinated and cooperative manner,” but states “the sheriff-coroner shall cooperate fully with IOLERO by providing direct, unfettered access to information of the sheriff’s office” so IOLERO can perform its reviews, audits, independent investigations and review of policies, practices and training.

The text lists sources of information IOLERO would gain access to as including any database, computer application or physical files “containing incident reports, dispatch records, or records of responses to law enforcement calls for service,” “employee personnel records, investigations of complaints against employees, investigations of claims filed against the Sheriff’s Office under the California Claims Act, including Brady investigations and the record of discipline with each complaint file or audit or investigations related to lawsuits filed against the County because of any action or inaction of an employee of the sheriff’s office.”

IOLERO would also have access to any database or other computer application or physical files containing jail inmate grievances and their investigations or containing the footage from body-worn cameras. Moreover, the office could examine databases containing racial profiling data the sheriff’s office collects in accordance with the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015.

Databases that contain audio or video recordings relating to incidents and investigations by employees, of employees and of claims filed against the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office under the California Claims Act will also be available to IOLERO.

The passage of Measure P could overturn the recent denial of a request to allow the auditor to sit in on Internal Affairs interviews, as the text states “the director shall be provided access by the sheriff-coroner to personally sit in and observe the investigative interviews of any complainant or witness in, or deputy who is subject of, and administrative investigation, upon request by the director.”

In addition, IOLERO would gain the capacity to accept whistleblower complaints from the sheriff’s office if voters approve Measure P.

