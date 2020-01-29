As part of its ongoing support of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local businesses to decorate their windows in anticipation of the upcoming Citrus Fair.
The windows will be judged by chamber volunteers and three prizes will be awarded. This year the theme of the fair is “California Dreamin.’”
The theme brings to mind Hollywood, surfboards, beaches, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and a host of other ideas. You can use that as a guide to your window’s theme, or you can do any Citrus Fair related theme that you choose, or simply make citrus predominant in your window display.
There will be three cash prizes awarded. You can start decorating as early as Feb. 1, but the decorations should be complete by Monday, Feb. 10, in time for the judging, which will take place from Tuesday Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Good luck and have fun. The entire town, fair and parade visitors will enjoy your windows during the parade on Saturday, Feb. 15 and throughout Citrus Fair weekend, Feb. 14 through Feb. 17.
If you have any questions, please contact the chamber at 707-894-4470 Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If it’s easier to email, neena@cloverdalechamber.com or savanah@cloverdalechamber.com.
— Submitted by Neena Hanchett, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce
