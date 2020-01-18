Fire tax presentation, Thyme Square conceptual design, polystyrene ban up for discussion
The Cloverdale City Council will be tackling a hefty agenda at its meeting on Wednesday. While the Jan. 22 meeting has a handful of new business and presentation items listed, some of the more notable items include a presentation from the county regarding wildfire prevention, an emergency alert and response ballot measure, the first reading of an ordinance that prohibits the use of polystyrene, as well as a presentation and discussion surrounding the proposed design for the Thyme Square skate park.
Ballot measure
Making the rounds at council meetings across the county this month is a presentation based around the county’s March ballot measure focused on helping fund wildfire prevention, emergency alert and response. If approved, the half-cent sales tax would last until repealed by voters. According to one of the presentation slides, the ballot measure would make room for four full-time staff additions to the Cloverdale Fire Protection District (one regional battalion chief and three full-time firefighters).
To view the presentation slides, click here.
Polystyrene
As part of recent efforts by Zero Waste Sonoma, Cloverdale is working to divert waste from the landfill by adopting policies and a resolution that play a role in reducing, reusing or recycling certain products. As such, Cloverdale is one of several cities in the county that are working on implementing a ban on polystyrene products. While ordinances vary by municipality, Cloverdale’s includes the following, according to the first reading agenda item:
1. Prohibition of polystyrene foam food service ware distributed by food establishments and food providers.
2. Prohibition of polystyrene foam products sold by retail vendors.
3. Requirement for food establishments and food providers to provide single use straws and utensils upon request only.
4. Voluntary “take-out” fees for disposable service ware and credits for reusable items.
5. Contract and lease language for vendors and contractors doing business with the jurisdiction.
According to the agenda item, if the city adopts the ordinance as outlined by Zero Waste Sonoma, the group would work on education, implementation and administration of the ordinance.
To view more information about the polystyrene ordinance, click here.
Skate park
In the works for awhile, the potential of a skate park at the currently undeveloped site at Thyme Square on South Cloverdale Boulevard has been the subject of numerous public meetings. In February 2019, the city entered into an agreement with Spohn Ranch Design to create a conceptual design for a skate park area that would be situated on the Thyme Square parcel near Washington Middle School.
After a public workshop, Spohn Ranch created the conceptual design that’s being presented to the council. According to the description of this council agenda item, the skate park design includes the following:
1. A manual pad with grind rail
2. Grind ledge
3. A bank extension handrail
4. Steps and step up gap
5. A curb spine grind ledge
6. A transition section
While the design includes elements of the skate park space, it doesn’t include perimeter fencing, landscaping, lighting or proposed signage. It also doesn’t address how the proposed park will work with the use of a PG&E right-of-way between the skate park site and Washington Middle School.
To view the agenda item as well as the conceptual design being presented, click here.
The Cloverdale City Council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m in the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. To view the full agenda for the meeting, which includes additional business items such as a discussion to establish a plan to underground utilities and the possible approval of a services agreement with a law firm proposing to represent Sonoma County cities in litigation against PG&E for the Kincade Fire and Public Safety Power Shutoff, view the agenda here.
