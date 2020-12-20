To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Jefferson Elementary School who were named "Triple A" and "Triple B" winners for the firs trimester.
The list of awardees was provided by Jefferson.
Triple A Winners – this an award given out for excellence in academics, attendance and attitude.
Kindergarten: Roman Lopez Galvan, Brayden Avansino, Leyla Villanueva Quintana, Alexa Zuniga, Alex Pulido, Paisley Coleman, Wyatt Drady, Sofia Reyes- Olivera, Jakson Aires and Nico Galloway.
First Grade: Delaney Falk, Alma Lara Ruiz, Maci Cavallo, Fabian Espinoza, Nathaly Baltazar, Valente Garcia Vargas, Cason Balestreri and Zoey Blasi.
Second Grade: Johnathan Clayton, Alexandra Wallace, Oliver Parker-Charles, Alondra Jimenez Aguilar, Thomas Koch, Lily Barsi, Sandra Vargas Olivera and Jayden Galloway.
Third Grade: Angel Avila Mendoza, Daniel Fox Jr., Alejandro Sandoval Garcia, Brigette Lopez Macedo, Waylon Lands, Brisa Hernandez Garcia, Jose Olivera Reyes and Itzel Martinez Figueroa.
Fourth Grade: Olivia Klein Strong, Angel Baltazar, Preston Fraser, Paige Davis, Cooper Llapitan, Stacey Maldonado Cardenas, Ryan Blasi and Issabella Demattei.
Triple B Winners – These awards are given in recognition for students who have been respectful, safe, kind and responsible.
Kindergarten: Ava Fernandez, Valeria Galvan Hernandez, Tabata Lopez Anguiano, Camelia Soto Ochoa, Preslie White, Milo Clark, Ayden Martinez, Grace Cisneros, Ruby Estrada, Victoria Avila Mendoza, Hayden Bushman, Natalia Hernandez Huerta, Angelina Meza Mondragon and Elian Parra-Nunez.
First Grade: Aquiles Ley Garcia, Halle Hixson, Armani Calderon Sanchez, Homero Lopez, Ava Molina, Paislee Rodgers, Alyse Villagomez, Isabella Martinez, Damian Mendoza, Brooke Butler, Isamael Lopez Espinoza and Emma Bernal
Second Grade: Haven Pedro, Yaretizia Zepeda Lopez, Ava Sedillo, Carissa Lopez, Xavier Carillo, Maria Cruz Antonio, Yadira Mendoza Gallegos, Flynn and Trinity Cook, Max Galvan, JuanJose Mendez-Mercado, Olga Hernandez Gonzalez and Noah Peterson.
Third Grade: LeeAnn Huls, Deegan Mack, Ethan Hieserich, Scarlett Johnston, Dominic Valencia Granados, Diana Napanoceno Mora, Jesus Camacho Barbosa, Andrea Cruz Rios, Kensie White, Cristofer Jimenez Cruz, Molly Lindecker, Joel Cibrian Garcia, Alexis Hernandez Mandujano, Brenda Escamilla Bramona, Camila Santiago Bautista and Madden Galloway.
Fourth Grade: Evelyn Galvan, Mira Chester, Alexander Figueroa Mora, Eli Ashworth, Yatziri Magana Oseguera, Javier Mondragon Galvan, Micaela Hernandez Lopez, Edwin Barron Acosta, Izabella Cardenas Gonzalez, Jayson Lincoln, Santiago Lopez Gonzalez and Emiliano Lopez Galvan.
