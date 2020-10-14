On Oct. 3, the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale presented Ace Hardware owner Will Jopson with its Distinguished Service Award.
Kiwanis co-president Julie Carter presented Jopson with the award during the club's October book giveaway event.
Jopson is a longtime supporter and pillar of the Cloverdale community. Looking through newspaper archives, Jopson's service to the community is evident: Jopson and Ace Hardware has sponsored Cloverdale sports teams, donated supplies for local city beautification projects, loaned walkie talkies to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce during the annual car show, lended a hand during emergencies, the list goes on.
