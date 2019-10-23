At 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for people living east of Geyserville. While there is no evacuation order currently for Cloverdale or Healdsburg, the Sheriff's Department said that folks in both Northern Healdsburg and Geyserville should stay alert and evacuate if they feel unsafe.
"North Healdsburg is sort of a misnomer," in relation to Healdsburg addresses versus Healdsburg proper, Supervisor James Gore said on Wednesday night.
According to the Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighters Association, as of 12 a.m. Thursday morning, there was no immediate threat to Cloverdale, Palomino Lakes or Asti.
The fire was characterized in a Nixle alert as "fast moving," and those living on or near Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road are being advised to leave immediately.
At 12:25 a.m., additional evacuation orders were sent out for all of Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino, and all roads off River Road. All roads east of Highway 128 in Geyserville are under mandatory evacuation.
Additionally, firefighters gave direction at 12:24 a.m. to evacuate: Pine Flat Road in its entirety; Geysers Road in its entirety until it meets up in Cloverdale; Cloverdale's Geysers Road to Pine Mountain Road; Highway 129 to Pine Flat Road.
As of 1:16 a.m., winds on Pine Mountain were reported to be at 62 mph.
It's anticipated that the fire will cross Geysers Peak.
According to fire officials, at 12:23 a.m. Henry 1 estimated that the fire had spread to 5,000 acres.
A staging area has been been set up at the Healdsburg Community Center and an evacuation center has been set up at Windsor High School.
According to the Sonoma County Fire District, there was no immediate threat to Windsor as of 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
