Grief has followed many Sonoma County residents through 2020, a year that will forever be known for multiple wildfires and thousands of COVID-19 cases and nearly 200 deaths. But just because these events come with tragic losses, doesn’t mean they also come with instructions on how to grieve.
With that in mind, Northern California Public Media (KRCB TV 22) is offering a showing of the “Speaking Grief” documentary filmed by WPSU in New York, followed by a live community discussion in both English and Spanish. The program will air from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. To participate in the conversation, join a Zoom meeting (894-1714-4096) or log onto the KRCB Facebook Live account.
The community meeting topic is “Natural Disasters, COVID, Social Justice: Staying resilient in the Face of Challenges,” and was organized by Steve Mencher, former news director at NorCal Public Media.
The documentary “Speaking Grief” seeks to move away from the idea that grief is a problem that needs to be fixed. The film validates the experience of grievers and guides those wishing to support them. There is no “right” way to grieve. By sharing diverse representations of bereavement, “Speaking Grief” illustrates that grief is a universal, yet an individual experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.