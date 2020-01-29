Many years ago, the Rotary Club of Cloverdale pioneered a “largest orange” contest to promote excitement about the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. This year the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a similar contest for the third year. The contest has been expanded from its origins to include all oranges, lemons, grapefruit and limes and also include all area residents. You do not need to grow your entry; you just need to find it, bring it in and see if it “measures up.”
The rules are simple. Bring the largest orange, lime, grapefruit or lemon to the Cloverdale Chamber by Friday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.
Each entry will be measured by its circumference and the winner of each category will receive two entrance tickets for a day of your choosing to the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce office, located at 126 N. Cloverdale Blvd., is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The winners are also invited to march along with their “winning citrus” with the Cloverdale Chamber in the Citrus Fair Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15. If you have any questions, please call 707-894-4470 or email neena@cloverdalechamber.com or savanah@cloverdalechamber.com
A photo will be released to local media outlets and social media for “bragging rights.” So, plan your citrus foraging trip accordingly and bring your giant orange, lemon, lime or grapefruit entry in to the chamber by Feb. 7. Happy hunting.
— Submitted by Neena Hanchett, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce
