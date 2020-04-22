The economic toll on Cloverdale’s arts-based nonprofits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order is undeniable. Local arts nonprofits like the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center (CPAC) and the Cloverdale Arts Alliance (CAA) have been left in the lurch, unable to host events or performances that would otherwise have helped the nonprofits continue to operate. Now, both organizations have found themselves unable to host many of the events that bring in donors, or help lay some of the foundation for Cloverdale’s arts community.
“Without the donations of our generous donors, we just simply can’t operate. Without performances, we simply don’t get donors or paid tickets,” said Tania Richardson, president of the CPAC board of directors.
The shelter-in-place order took effect in the middle of “Tally’s Folly,” CPAC’s first play of the 2020 season.
According to Richardson, even a full theater isn’t enough for them to break even on many of the performances the theater has, and they rely on sponsorships from board members, community members or businesses to help stay afloat. She noted that CPAC had to temporarily lay off its artistic director.
“If you do the math, the most we can get is $3,000 and it’s very seldom that we have a sold-out theater,” she said. “That never covers the cost of the production, of the performances, so we have to depend on sponsorships.”
The lack of incoming donations has been made worse by their first play being cut short, since refunded tickets meant they were unable to recuperate some of the cost that went into producing “Tally’s Folly.”
Richardson said that recent events have compounded on top of other things that have made it difficult to operate as a small, theater-based arts nonprofit.
“We had a lot of stumbling blocks because of the fires, and then we had the floods — what happened is that a lot of our performers were not able to come for rehearsal or participate in plays, so that put us back. Right before this pandemic I was dealing with the California AB5 law that’s devastated small nonprofits like us, and then this happened,” she said.
Should CPAC be able to open back up in the coming months, there will be a delay between when they’re able to open and when they can go back to performing plays, since it will require multiple weeks of rehearsals and making sure that cast members are able to perform.
“We’re in a financial free fall that may eventually shut us down. We’re trying to be optimistic,” Richardson said.
At a March Cloverdale City Council meeting, Councilmember Mary Ann Brigham, who sits on the CPAC board, noted that CPAC was about two and a half months away from closing its doors.
“Cloverdale runs on the nonprofits, we all know that,” Brigham said. “... the nonprofits carry this town in a lot of different ways.”
While CPAC did have to suspend the performance of its first play, many of the events that were scheduled for March or April have been postponed, not canceled. According to its website, CPAC has postponed its Sonomusette show, El Día de Niño, its open mic and its play “Crimes of the Heart.” As of press time, Dan Hoyle is still scheduled to come to the theater on May 23 and Pride: Stories of Family, Stories of Faith is still scheduled for June 28.
For CAA, the suspension of regular events like its monthly music nights is only a notch in the nonprofit’s pocketbook — its two major money-making events are Friday Night Live and a yearly fundraiser in November.
Its November fundraiser was canceled in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire and now, according to CAA Executive Director Mark Tharrington, the first performances of Friday Night Live are in limbo.
“We’re in survival mode,” he said, noting that spring is usually when CAA has less money in their coffers, but that the funds inevitably beef up following Friday Night Live.
“Right now I’m planning (Friday Night Live), I’m just sitting around and waiting. Things change day by day, week by week,” Tharrington said.
The yearly summer concert series is tentatively scheduled to begin the last Friday in May and while Tharrington hasn’t called off the opening night, he said that it seems unlikely the series will begin on May 29 as planned. As of press time, the CAA website said that the Friday Night Live lineup would be announced in early May.
“Even if we can come out, that doesn’t mean we can get together in large groups,” Tharrington said. “I haven’t officially called it, but I don’t have a high degree of confidence that it’s (the first concert) going to happen.”
That said, he also doesn’t plan on cancelling the entire summer series. Rather, he said that a potential cancelation of concerts would come in stages.
“If I cancel June, I’m still not going to know what’s happening in August,” he said. “It looks to me like the likelihood of us starting on time is almost nonexistent.”
“What we would do is not pull the plug on the whole season,” he continued. “Things are so fluid, they're changing so quickly, I’d hate to make any calls before we feel that we need to.”
The process of navigating a nonprofit during the pandemic is different than what Sonoma County organizations have seen before because the pandemic isn’t just impacting the county, Tharrington said. Rather than fires or floods, which have a more centralized target, COVID-19 has put a halt on things worldwide. Since setting up a music lineup involves dealing with people throughout the country and, in some cases, throughout the world, Tharrington noted that communication from some of Friday Night Live’s acts has been sparse.
“What we really need is financial support during this time until we can begin earning some money. I hope when this is all said and done, we’re still here,” Tharrington said. “I’m sitting around watching and waiting and not knowing. I don’t know how our situation is going to play out as far as how we’re going to interact (at events), or how it’s going to play out as part of our organization either. I hope we’re going to make it through.”
While both Richardson and Tharrington shared their nonprofits’ hardships with the Reveille, both also took a second to reflect on the important space that art holds, especially in tumultuous times.
Though neither organization has the means to shift to online performances or concerts, both echoed what they feel is the importance of maintaining an art community in Cloverdale.
“I think to a certain extent it helps with the soul of the community,” Tharrington said. “I think the quality of life is a lot better with a vibrant art scene. There are obviously other things that are more important, like safety and the economy, but I do think for people’s quality of life, arts play an important role in it.”
“I’ve only been on the board for a relatively short time, but I think that we as a theater provide a big artistic contribution to the city. It would be terrible to have to close down the doors permanently, but we just have to see what happens and hope for the best,” Richardson said. “There is a lot of wonderful talent in our community, and there’s a lot of — not just here in Cloverdale per se, but taking in Healdsburg and the radius — we have a lot of wonderful talent in the arts, so it would be a shame that we wouldn’t have a venue to perform in. My feeling is we just have to be optimistic. We cannot say that we’re going to close the doors tomorrow.”
