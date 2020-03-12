As precautionary measure surrounding the coronavirus epidemic, many local events, from public meetings to festivals have been canceled or postponed in recent days due to the potential health risks of hosting large groups of people in confined spaces.
According to the Sonoma County Office of Emergency, “Social distancing is a way to slow the spread of a virus. Social distancing includes personal things you can do, and larger public health actions that can be taken.”
The Sonoma County Office of Emergency recommends that members of the public postpone social gatherings and events, avoid large public venues and keep a distance of approximately three feet from the nearest person while at work. Other precautions include avoiding visiting hospitals, longterm care facilities and nursing homes when possible.
In an effort to keep our communities informed, Sonoma West Publishers will be updating this page as we learn about local events that have been canceled or postponed. If an event you planned on attending or that you organized was canceled, and you don’t see it on this list, email news@sonomawest.com
Now until 3/31 - All events at all branches of the Sonoma County Library
Now until 3/31 - All performances at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Now until 3/31 - All Santa Rosa Symphony concerts
Now until 3/31 - Children's Museum of Sonoma County closed
Now until 3/31 - Programs and events for the Healdsburg Senior Center are suspended
3/12 - Russian River Biological Opinion Meeting (postponed)
3/13 - Sonoma Mendocino Economic Development District Industry Resiliency Session
3/14 - Sonoma County Bluegrass & Folk Festival
3/14 - Healdsburg Community Band concert
3/14 - Ariel Kelley Healdsburg City Council campaign launch party
3/15 - Evensong concert at St. Paul's Church in Healdsburg
3/17 - Healdsburg St. Patrick's Day Parade
3/17 - AAUW Forum Class (Civilization and Climate Change)
3/19 - AAUW Forum Class (Great Voices of Rock and R&B Singers)
3/19 - Sebastopol Community Awards
3/21 - Windsor Viva los Muertos Fundraiser
3/23 - Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Pints for Paws at Lagunitas Brewing Company
3/28 - Fawn Rescue Annual Fundraiser at Oakmont (postponed)
3/29 - César Chávez celebration and Day of Service in Cloverdale
4/2-4/4 - Windsor Golf Classic
4/18 - “Voices of the Soil” at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center
To view county information surrounding COVID-19, click here. To view virus prevention tips from the CDC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.