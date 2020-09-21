The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center has created a comprehensive list of food distribution and “groceries to go” programs in and around the Cloverdale area. Find the list of food events below; the list was last updated by the senior center for September.
Cloverdale Food Pantry, 202 Commercial St.
Every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Cloverdale Senior Center, 311 N. Main St.
“Groceries to Go” and “Senior Basket”
First Thursday of the month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Third Thursday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m.
Kings Valley Apartment, 100 Kings Circle
“Groceries to Go” and “Senior Basket”
Second Thursday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m.
Geyserville Elementary School, 21485 Geyserville Ave.
“Groceries to Go”
First and third Wednesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m.
Sonoma Family Meal at the senior center, 311 N. Main St.
Nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal is hosted by the senior center for fresh meal distribution on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. while meals last. The meals are given out in two-person and four-person sizes and the menu changes weekly. Meal distribution will be on every Friday from Sept. 25 to Nov. 13.
“Groceries to Go” is available to everyone and includes pantry items but no dairy or fresh meat.
“Senior Baskets” are boxes of staple food items for low income seniors, age 60 or older, who must bring ID to apply for a box on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.