UPDATE: OCT. 29, 2:12 p.m. - Northern Dry Creek downgraded to evacuation warning area
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading the following area from evacuation order to evacuation warning: northern Dry Creek Valley.
This means that people who live in this area can return home now at their own risk. This area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate. There will still be more peace officers in this neighborhood. Residents of north Dry Creek Valley do not need to check in with anyone and do not need a peace officer escort.
The sheriff's office is requesting that residents of north Dry Creek Valley take the Dry Creek Road exit to go back to their homes.
Everything to the east of Highway 101, including the cities of Windsor and Healdsburg, remain under a mandatory evacuation order.
PORTION OF ZONE 4
The portion of Zone 4 north of the intersection of Westside Road at Mill Creek Road and west of Highway 101 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This includes the northern portion of Dry Creek Valley.
The following road closures are in effect:
- Westside Road at Highway 101 offramp – no eastbound traffic on Mill Street
- Dry Creek Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Dry Creek Road
- Chiquita Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Chiquita Road
- Lytton Springs Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Lytton Springs Road
- Souverain Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Souverain Road
- Bill Ferguson Road at Geyserville Avenue – no southbound traffic on Geyserville Avenue
- Canyon Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Highway 128
- Chianti Road at Zanzi Lane – no eastbound traffic on Zanzi Lane
- Asti Post Office Road at Highway 101 – no eastbound traffic on Asti Post Office Road
- Westside Road at Mill Creek Road – no southbound traffic on Westside Road
- Westside Road at Kinley Drive – no southbound traffic on Kinley Drive
The southern portion of Zone 4, which includes Eastside Road and the airport area, is still under an evacuation order.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County at https://tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Some areas are without power and gas. If your home does not have gas, visit www.pge.com/returninghome or call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 for assistance.
Updated: Oct. 28, 7:10 p.m. - Some parts of Lake County added to evacuation warning list
According to CalFire, evacuation warnings were issued in Lake County in the following areas: "Highway 29 from Butts Canyon Road South to the county line. All of Butts Canyon Road in Lake County between Highway 29 and the Napa County line. Highway 175 between Highway 29 Middleton North to McKinley Drive. This includes Middletown proper, Twin Pine Casino, Middletown Rancheria, Dry Creek area, all roads off of Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive and Butts Canyon Road including all side streets.
UPDATE: OCT. 28, 3 p.m. - Some parts of west county, from Sebastopol to the coast, downgraded to evacuation warning areas
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading the following areas of west county from mandatory evacuation status to evacuation warning.
ZONE 7
Zone 7 is downgraded to evacuation warning. This is west county, including the following communities:
- Jenner
- Bodega Bay
- Bodega
- Occidental
- Monte Rio
- Rio Nido
- Duncans Mills
- Cazadero
- Guerneville
- Forestville
- Graton (west of Highway 116 only)
The following road closure are in effect:
- Occidental Road at Highway 116 – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Mueller Road – no northbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Guerneville Road – no eastbound traffic
- River Road at Trenton Road – no eastbound traffic
- Westside Road at Barnes Road – no northbound traffic
- Trenton-Healdsburg Road at Eastside Road – no northbound or eastbound traffic
- Guerneville Road at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Green Valley Road – no eastbound traffic
PORTION OF ZONE 8
The portion of Zone 8 south of Occidental Road, which includes the following communities, is downgraded to evacuation warning.
- Sebastopol
- Twin Hills
- Western unincorporated Santa Rosa
The portion of Zone 8 north of Occidental Road is still under mandatory evacuation order; this includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
This means that people in these areas of west county can return home now at their own risk. These areas are still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available at https://tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap. If you have any questions, call 2-1-1.
Evacuation warning spreads to Napa County, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.
An evacuation warning has been declared for the city of Calistoga and Napa County north of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane. East of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line. South of the Lake County/Napa County line. West of Pickett Road.
Updated Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m.
According to District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, an updated list of evacuations is as follows:
· Mandatory Evacuation Zones now include:
o Zone 1: Geyserville
o Zone 2: Knights Valley
o Zone 3: Healdsburg and Windsor
o Zone 4: Dry Creek Valley
o Zone 5: Mark West, Larkfield, Wikiup
o Zone 6: County jurisdiction of Porter Creek, Petrified Forrest, Calistoga and St. Helena Roads
o Zone 7: Forestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, Occidental
o Zone 8: Sebastopol and Valley Ford
o Zone 9: Coffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele Lane
o Zone 10: West of 101 Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig Avenue
Updated Oct. 27, 4:10 a.m.
Two more mandatory evacuation areas were added to the list Sunday morning.
Zone 8, described as all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County Line is being told to evacuate. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.
Updated Oct. 26, 10:45 p.m.
CalFire issued another evacuation warning Saturday night.
In addition to the standing evacuation orders and warnings, a warning has been issued for various locations in the city of Santa Rosa — all areas east of the western city limit, north of Guerneville Road, Steele Lane, Lewis Road and Chanate Road to Montecito Avenue and Montecino Boulevard to Calistoga Road, north to the city limit.
Updated Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory citywide evacuations for Windsor and Healdsburg, and an evacuation order for west county. All of the previous evacuation orders are still in place.
The mandatory evacuation area has been expanded to now include those areas previously under an evacuation warning. The new areas include most the west county, from Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road on the north, to north of Sebastopol in the south, all the way to the coast. It also includes the Dry Creek Valley, Larkfield, Mark West, Petrified Forest Road and Porter Creek drainage. Residents must evacuate now.
Additional evacuation warnings have been issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County line, as well as west of Fulton, Graton South to Hessel.
An evacuation warning means you should pack your car and be ready to leave at a moment's notice should you get a mandatory evacuation order.
"I don’t need to tell you how dry west county is, and how full of vegetation," wrote District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a Facebook post. "If this fire jumps the freeway tonight, the entire lower Russian River and most of the coast will be at risk."
"We want you to start evacuating now," Sheriff Mark Essick said during a Saturday morning press conference. "We’d like you to be out of your homes and out of the area no later than 4 p.m. this afternoon. We’d like to get you out before it’s dark, we’d like to get you out before the PG&E (power shutoff)."
According to Essick, this is the largest scale evacuation that he's since in his 26-year career with the county. The evacuation is supposed to impact 89,000 people.
As people are being evacuated following the implementation of PG&E's public safety power shutoff, Essick said that people should also keep an ear out for high low sirens.
"Evacuations are not suggestions," Chair of the Board of Supervisors David Rabbitt said. "If you are in an evacuation zone, you are in the path of danger. If you are in an evacuation zone, there is an eminent thread for you and your property."
These evacuations precede an anticipated strong wind event that's supposed to strike through Sonoma County Saturday night through Sunday morning.
"The lesson that was learned in the 2017 fires – get folks out early and get them out often," Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) said. "If you’re receiving an evacuation notice tonight, it’s for a reason. Evacuate now."
During a 10 a.m. press conference on Saturday, CalFire said that the anticipated wind pattern will push the fire southwest, toward Highway 101 and both Windsor and Healdsburg. The models that CalFire has run detailing potential situations indicate erratic fire behavior, which may lead to long-range spotting and potential for smaller fires to break out.
"All of the models that we’ve ran shows that any new fires that do ignite will travel fast," said a CalFire representative.
Residents are being urged to listen to the mandatory evacuations and heed the evacuation warnings.
"Do not take this warning lightly, we need everyone to evacuate," Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli said, adding that Windsor police will be going through neighborhoods with loud speakers to evacuate people who may not have heard the information elsewhere.
The need for urgency and cooperation was echoed by Healdsburg Mayor David Hegele: "This is a very serious event. We need our community members to take these warnings seriously," he said. "It’s time to drop things, pack and go in a calm and orderly manner."
As of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, the Kincade Fire was 25,955 acres and 10% contained.
"Past is prologue," Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said, referring to the 2017 fires. "Everyone after that asked a similar question, which was ‘what would we do if we knew it was coming.'
"A month ago here at the fairgrounds we housed 5000 individuals… we have been on a two-year campaign to get ahead of this," he continued. "To not be in defense of the new normal, but to be on our toes ... We are in a position where we are reliving something — but we are ahead of it. It’s going to test our resolve. Everyone in our community needs to get the heck out of the way so our first responders can do their jobs."
UPDATE: OCT. 25, 11:28 a.m.
Evacuation order for parts of Alexander and Knights Valley. Evacuation warning for part of Knights Valley.
Evacuate now from Ida Clayton Road, which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road, north to Highland Ranch Road at Campbell Road, east of Highway 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino/Lake County line, including Lakeview Road and extending south along the Lake/Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road.
Use Highway 101 south to evacuate if you can safely get to it.
Be ready to evacuate if you are north of Highway 128 to the Sonoma/Napa County border and east of Highway 128 to Ida Clayton Road. Use Highway 101 south to evacuate if you can safely get to it.
If you feel unsafe, evacuate.
These instructions are due to the Kincade Fire. Call the CALFire Information line 707-967-4207 if you need more information.
Instructions:
Evacuate now if you are under this evacuation order. Be ready to evacuate if you are under this evacuation warning.
