With 73% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, hospital sale measure has 85% ‘yes’ votes
Measure BB, the North Sonoma County Healthcare District (NSCHD) hospital measure that would allow the sale of the Healdsburg District Hospital to NorCal HealthConnect, LLC is poised to pass. As of press time, the measure received 84.94% of ‘yes’ votes (20,092) and 15.06% ‘no’ votes (3,562). The ballot measure needs a simple majority to pass.
The last election update before press time occurred at 12 a.m. on Nov. 4, and 73.42% of voting precincts had reported out totals. The deadline for the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters to certify the election results is Dec. 3.
NorCal HealthConnect, LLC is a secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health that owns Santa Rosa’s Memorial Hospital. Passage of Measure BB requires NorCal HealthConnect to keep the hospital open another 30 years and pay $15 million for the property and facilities. All current healthcare services and mainline employees would be retained under the agreement and a new form of governance allowing for at-large community members would be instituted.
With or without approval of Measure BB, the current $150 parcel tax will remain in place so that past debts by the district can continue to be paid. Pass or fail, a portion of the parcel tax funds will continue to support the hospital’s operation.
According to earlier reporting from the Tribune, the proposed purchase of the hospital has been a long time coming, and was accelerated by the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2002, the NSCHD was created by voters with an $85 annual parcel tax in an effort to help fund the hospital, which had recently been saved from closure following the 1998 announcement that its private owners had decided to shut its doors.
In 2004, voters were asked to approve an increase to the annual parcel tax, bringing the tax up to $150.
District leaders have said they face $20-$50 million in needed facility and seismic upgrades, plus additional operating subsidies. Board chair Erin Gore has said more than once that “we (the district) quickly realized we don’t have the capacity to raise those amounts of funds.”
“The district board believes that this purchase will provide the best assurance that the residents of the district will receive continued, long-term access to acute care hospital services, including the 24/7 emergency room. A larger network can bring additional value into our district by expanding access to comprehensive services and implementing Community Benefit initiatives and programs to address our community’s needs,” Gore said in an October prepared statement about the ballot measure.
While no argument against the measure was submitted to the voter’s pamphlet, those who oppose Measure BB have cited concern for women’s and reproductive health services, since NorCal HealthConnect, LLC operates under a faith-based parent corporation.
Supporters of the measure largely cited the desire for north county to continue to have a hospital as the reason for their support. Otherwise, north county residents would have to drive farther south to Santa Rosa when they need emergency care.
Additional reporting by Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.