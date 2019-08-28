Parks tax will go toward park improvements, part-time worker
In November, voters passed Measure M, a one-eighth percent sales tax to go toward parks. At a mid-July council meeting, Cloverdale decided how to allocate its portion of the tax funds.
After a discussion between three choices: allocating all of the money toward a full-time parks and grounds maintenance worker; allocating all of the money toward park improvements; or splitting the funds evenly between the two, instead creating one park-time worker. Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 in favor of the latter. Mayor Melanie Bagby, Vice Mayor Gus Wolter and Councilmember Jason Turner voted in favor; Councilmembers Mary Ann Brigham and Marta Cruz against.
While the funds will fluctuate, it’s estimated that Measure M will generate $11.5 million annually, with $7.6 million a year going toward Sonoma County Parks and $3.8 million being divided between the nine cities in the county. Cloverdale is anticipating $106,000 in revenue from the tax this year. The tax has a 10-year sunset, so the city is anticipating a revenue of around $1 million over the next 10 years.
Cloverdale’s parks department has been requesting money for a new worker for a while, citing increased duties for the department.
Included in the increased duties is the extra work surrounding using organic herbicides rather than glyphosate-based. Parks and Landscape Lead Hector Galvan said organic requires four applications rather than one. Additionally, Galvan said that the parks department has the increased duty of dealing with trail maintenance and vegetation management at the Porterfield Creek Open Space.
The discussion of how to allocate the funds teetered between councilmembers wanting to recognize the need that the parks department has, while reconciling the fact that any full time worker hired is being paid out of a fund that is set to end in 10 years.
Brigham was in favor of allocating the money toward a full-time worker, noting that she disagrees with the trend of hiring part-time workers as a way of circumventing having to provide benefits and retirement.
“If they’re working for the city, if they’re working for a business — it doesn’t matter,” she said. “They still have to survive here.”
Alternately, Turner didn’t want all of the tax money to go toward “overhead costs,” rather part of the money should go toward park projects.
When asked how finding part-time workers has historically been in the past, Galvan said that it’s challenging to hire temporary workers and the department has had “little success finding them.”
“I hope you know that I want to get you that full-time person,” Bagby said. “Councilmember Brigham is absolutely right. Anyone who has a job with us should have a pension and benefits. The issue that I have is that I can’t offer a pensionable and benefit job when the income expires in 10 years. I can’t do that to the person and I can’t do that to our pension liability.”
With half of the money going toward park improvements, the city outlined the potential projects for the next year. The proposed park projects include replacing the playground at Furber Park (full replacement will take five years), operating the Porterfield Creek Open Space and doing miscellaneous improvements throughout Cloverdale’s parks. Additional projects proposed for the funds brought in between 2024 and 2029 include repairing the playground structure at Vintage Meadows park, Tarman Park and City Park, as well as making repairs at the River Park trail and replacing the trellis in the plaza.
Since the tax money is still coming in, Measure M expenditures will come back as a budget amendment during a future council meeting.
