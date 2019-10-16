Each year, Cloverdale’s American Legion recognizes local first responders nominated by their place of work as EMT of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year. Wes Kitchel was chosen as this year’s Firefighter of the Year. Kitchel has been in Cloverdale for 25 years; in addition to his work for the Cloverdale Fire Protection District, Kitchel’s career includes spending time working in west county, Windsor, Santa Rosa and with the County of Sonoma.
What did you want to be when you were a kid?
A fireman. My dad used to take me to the firehouse starting when I was about 6. So I grew up in a firehouse, literally. He did 30 years in Graton as a volunteer.
What’s the funniest or strangest thing to happen to you while on the job?
You look at a lot of things and go, “How did that happen?”
You go and see a car that fit through two trees and it shouldn’t have, and the person is unscathed.
You never know what to expect based on what you’re going to. It’s when you get there that you have to adapt to the situation. Fires are the same way — what looks simple turns into something very complicated and a different situation.
There’s a great deal of wonder in this job of how things happen, how people get themselves into these situations, how certain things occur. That’s what makes it fun and interesting.
What’s your favorite part of the job? What’s your least favorite part?
My favorite part is going to fires, because not everybody can do that. It takes the type of person who is drawn to that. It’s not just something that the layperson can go, “Oh, I’m going to be a fireperson today.”
Fires to me are very exciting, and you’re helping someone on their worst day. It’s the ability to help people that draws you to this job. Fires are the thing that you come into fire service for, but they don’t happen daily.
The worst part is the wait. This is my 47th year in the fire service and 38 of those years were paid. The wait, the downtime, the minucia, the busywork. Anybody that’s into the job likes going to calls, because that’s why you’re there.
Who do you look up to the most?
There’s a list; that’s not a one-person answer. There’s been many many people over my lifetime or career that I’ve come in contact with, that I’ve been exposed to, there’s dozens of people that I can say that about. I’ve been in circles where a lot of guys I work with on the job were never in and never had a desire to be in.
You can’t just have one person that’s your mentor. If I had to choose one person, I’d have to say my dad is that one person. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have all the other opportunities in my life to do this job.
What do you like best about working in Cloverdale?
This department is more community focused than a lot of departments that are left. We have a tax base that we collect from every parcel, but beyond that we try hard to keep us involved in the community by doing fundraisers and being at activities and always being there. That’s what’s good — if you just close your doors, you’re missing the boat. It’s about letting the community know we’re here and we’re here for them. We’ve got a good group, we have a pretty robust volunteer base in Cloverdale and have since we began in this department. That speaks volumes to the quality of the people who work here.
