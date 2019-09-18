Each year, Cloverdale’s American Legion recognizes local first responders nominated by their place of work as EMT of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year. Officer Kevin Burt was chosen as the Cloverdale Police Department’s officer of the year, and answered some questions from the Reveille about his life and his job.
Burt joined the CPD in the summer of 2017, and graduated from the police academy in 2016. Before coming to Cloverdale, he worked in the security industry.
Due to time constraints, Burt chose to write answers to the following questions.
What did you want to be when you were a kid?
When I was a kid, oddly enough, I actually wanted to be a firefighter.
When did you decide to become a policeman and why?
I first started considering becoming a police officer when I was about 17. Growing up I had a lot of youth sports coaches who were in different branches of law enforcement who were positive role models. I saw them as impactful and inspiring, plus the uniform, police car and equipment was cool.
Can you summarize your life in seven words or less?
“Always smile, work hard, take it easy.” Or police life: “You really can’t make this stuff up.”
What's the funniest or strangest thing that's happened to you as a police officer?
I really can’t pinpoint anything in particular, throughout my time working in Cloverdale I have had some really funny moments, some very serious moments and some completely bizarre experiences. Overall I can say this town has been a great place to work and I hope to continue serving the town of Cloverdale with pride.
What's your favorite part of the job? Your least favorite part?
My favorite part about this job is offering guidance to those who need it, solving problems. My least favorite part of the job is the associated paperwork that comes with police work.
Who do you look up to the most?
I look up to my parents most, they taught me to have a strong work ethic, to persevere, to be positive and to not sweat the small stuff. Their examples have helped to shape me into who I am.
What do you like best about Cloverdale?
My favorite part about Cloverdale is the small town atmosphere and the support the town provides to law enforcement. The people of Cloverdale have embraced Community Policing and with the support of the town, we are able to work collectively to solve problems.
