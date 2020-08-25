A pop-up COVID-19 testing site will be coming to both Cloverdale and Geyserville Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The mobile testing site from Curative, a company that has created an oral fluid test for the virus, is being sponsored by nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg and will be in Cloverdale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in Geyserville from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Cloverdale testing will be administered at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Geyserville testing will be at Geyserville Elementary School, 21485 Geyserville Ave.
Those who take the free test are supposed to have results within 48 hours.
Those with questions about the testing can call Corazón Healdsburg at 707-395-0938.
