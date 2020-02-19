As part of a slowly growing group of services for those in need, a mobile shower unit will be coming to Cloverdale once a week to offer free showers.
The unit will be placed at Living Water Church every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by the Redwood Gospel Mission. Getting the mobile shower ministry to Cloverdale was organized by Cloverdale resident Shirley Davis and Councilmember Marta Cruz.
Davis said that she was inspired to try and get shower services to Cloverdale after overhearing a conversation while at the food and clothing giveaway at St. Peter Church, which is also held on Tuesday mornings.
Davis was at St. Peter because of her volunteer work with Season of Sharing.
“I was working with a person and the person turned around and asked Michael (Velasquez), ‘I’d like to take a shower,’ and so he handed her a ticket. When she left I asked him, ‘What’s the ticket all about?’” Davis said. She said that Velasquez, who helps run the program at St. Peter, told her that people who want to shower are given a bus ticket to head down to Healdsburg, where a partnering church has shower facilities.
Davis couldn’t believe that folks had to travel 15 miles to get a shower. To try and bridge that resource gap, she evaluated the resources available in the county and found that the Redwood Gospel Mission operates a mobile shower unit that they’ll bring to areas around the county. From there, she involved Cruz, because she is “very, very interested in what goes on in this town to try and make it better.”
While Cruz and Davis looped in the city staff so they would know about the plans, the city is not directly involved in the program.
“It’s military showers — they provide the soap, the shampoo, everything, they have a little suitcase where guys can shave — and it’s free. They truck it up here, dump the gray water and it doesn’t cost us anything besides the electricity and water that’s being used,” Davis said.
Living Water Church Pastor Jason Rudas said that he was interested in having the church serve as the lot for the mobile showers because the service aligns with the church’s overall mission.
“Our goal as a church is to help those in need so I kind of saw this as a step to meet some of the physical needs in the community,” Rudas said. “Our goal is not only the showers, but to get them to progress in their life.”
Going forward, Rudas said that he’s interested in potentially introducing more programs to help the homeless community, though nothing concrete has been decided yet.
“We’ve had it for four years,” said Alison Urmson, mobile ministries manager for the Redwood Gospel Mission, discussing the unit. “It has two full bathrooms (toilet, sink and shower). We take it out to areas where people just don’t have access to a shower.”
Urmson said that they primarily partner with churches when it comes to where to set up the unit, “so that we can involve the churches with building relationships with the homeless community.
“The showers are really about people — it’s nice to be clean, but the ultimate goal is that we are meeting them where they are and that we are continuing to build a relationship with them in that down the road when … they are willing to get shelter… we can help them accomplish that.”
The shower ministry program currently goes to Guerneville as well as a couple of locations in Santa Rosa.
The shower services are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. across the street from the Tuesday morning clothing and food services at St. Peter Church (which happens between 9:30 and 11 a.m.), the services aren’t related to each other.
“We can give them tickets at the church and they can go across the street and take a shower,” Davis said.
Having watched the mobile ministry program come to other locations, Urmson said that having the opportunity to shower often helps those experiencing homelessness feel a bit better.
“It helps people who are experiencing homelessness kind of hold their heads a little higher because they’re clean,” she said. “When you shower, it feels better. Oftentimes we have people who are even employed or living out of their vehicle come and use the shower service. It’s across the board, the people that use the shower service.”
Davis echoed Urmston’s statement, “When a person can go and get a shower and feel clean, have a shave, that might open up an opportunity to talk about some other things.”
While specific organizations are involved with the shower services and the Tuesday work at St. Peter, many of them overlap in outreach. Urmston said that Reach for Home, who has a representative at St. Peter, will also be working with the Redwood Gospel Mission and Living Water Church to continue outreach efforts.
“When I saw it in action in Santa Rosa, it was just amazing,” Davis said of her trip down to see the shower units in Santa Rosa. “The people when they were finished, they came out and they said ‘Thank you so much, I feel so much better.’”
Last week was the introductory week for the mobile shower program in Cloverdale, and Rudas said that four people utilized it.
“It seemed to set up well and it seems to be working, we just need to get the message out to people that this is a resource they can use,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.