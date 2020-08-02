At around 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash on southbound Highway 101, north of Dutcher Creek Road.
According to a release from CHP, the preliminary accident investigation indicated that a Volvo driven by Scott Stanton, 51, of Willits, was travelling southbound in the right lane when it drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a guardrail. The Volvo then veered to the left across both lanes of traffic, directly in front of a Kawasaki motorcycle also travelling southbound.
The CHP investigation determined that the motorcyclist attempted to brake to avoid the car, but was unsuccessful and the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. CHP has not yet released the name of the deceased motorcycle driver.
According to information released by CHP, it doesn’t appear that either driver was speeding or driving under the influence.
