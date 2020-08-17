As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cancel or digitize events around the county, one thing prevailing in Cloverdale is the annual installation of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail. Now in its 17th year, the new trail was delayed by three weeks due to the county’s shelter-in-place order, but a new crop of pieces were installed on July 30.
This year’s sculptures will be staying in Cloverdale a bit longer than usual, until April 2022.
“The only change to the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail is it has been extended to April 2022 as it is not known what the landscape will be like next year,” said trail organizer Joyce Mann. “There are too many unanswered virus questions. The sculptors were surveyed and all with the exception of one, want to extend the trail.”
When it looked like the trail was going to be delayed, Mann put together a digital flip book that listed information and photos of the various sculptures.
There are three artists returning to the trail, having exhibited pieces in the past. Mann said that for her, the most exciting part about the sculpture trail installation process is seeing all of the selected sculptures in person, as well as seeing the creativity and execution of each sculpture.
“Thank you to the installation volunteers Janet Howell, Tony Chavez, Jude Gibson, David McChesney, Craig Johnson and Curtis Waller Works employees, also the city of Cloverdale for giving Craig and Curtis time away from their usual duties, and the use of the city’s forklift to keep public art alive and well in Cloverdale,” Mann said. “Major sponsors and sculpture sponsors must be recognized. Without financial support sculptures in Cloverdale would not have had a life span of 17 years, and perhaps to continue for at least 17 more years with continued financial support and volunteers.”
“Finally, I want to recognize the many talented sculptors, whose sculptures have graced the streets of Cloverdale during the years. Their talent and creativity have kept the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail alive. Peruse past trails to enjoy the artistry of past exhibits at our website,” Mann concluded.
To find out more about the sculpture trail, visit the trail website here.
As the year progresses, the Reveille will be highlighting the various sculptures on the trail in sculptor profiles written by Mann. Keep watch for the first one, about artist Loren Madsen.
