Flavor Fiesta, a new business in Furber Plaza, aims to bring sweet treats to town that may have had people driving across the county to get them. The shop’s menu includes slushies, boba, mangonadas and more.
“The idea was to bring a shop that has products that typically the town would have to drive to Santa Rosa, maybe even Rohnert Park in some situations, and have it right here in one town,” said Ramiro Martinez, owner of Flavor Fiesta.
Martinez is one part of a duo that used to run a shop of the same name (now renamed Mango’s) in Windsor, and while he was there, he noticed that he had customers coming in from northern parts of the county and beyond to get drinks and treats that they couldn’t get closer to home.
“Before we opened the Windsor shop up, there were things even in Windsor even you couldn’t get in Santa Rosa,” he said. “I noticed there were a lot of customers from Cloverdale, even Ukiah, that would go to Windsor so we thought, ‘Why not establish here?’”
While the Windsor and Cloverdale shops boast different names and will soon have different menus, Martinez said that folks who visited Flavor Fiesta (or Mango’s) in Windsor may recognize some menu items.
The bulk of the menu is fruit-based and gluten free, Martinez said, in part due to his girlfriend’s daughter having celiac disease. He wanted to create food that would cater to people who have similar dietary restrictions.
A visible lover of wrestling (one of the areas inside of Flavor Fiesta showcases various wrestling trophies and memorabilia), Martinez said that he’s trying to work out a way the shop can help Cloverdale wrestling, which his son is a part of.
“We’re trying to work out something where we can help the Cloverdale team. I’m trying to think of something where we can help them grow and keep growing,” he said, suggesting that the shop may host dine and donate-type events.
“I do want the town to know that we are going to add more products to the menu. I listen to the community — whether it’s through social media, if they say, ‘Hey, it would be really nice to have this type of ice cream, this type of smoothie, this type of dessert’ — we’re all about figuring out how to make it in the way they enjoy it elsewhere, and bringing it back here. I’m going to tailor this shop to what this community wants,” he said.
While Flavor Fiesta opened on Jan. 4, its ribbon cutting through the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. Flavor Fiesta is located at 1123 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Suite C. It is open from noon to 8 p.m. right now, though it will likely be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the future, once the staff gets fully trained.
