Focused on books for kids, “The Giving Tree”-themed library was a COVID project a year in the making
As people are spending more time at home, many of them are taking on “pandemic projects.” Some people have been renovating rooms, others have been creating gardens and Cloverdale resident Christy Anne Latchford created a Little Free Library.
Little Free Libraries follow a “take one, leave one” model that encourages readers to grab a book from the little library and replace it with a different book that they no longer want. According to the Little Free Library map, Cloverdale has three registered libraries — one on South East Street, one on Pepperwood Drive and one on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Now, there’s one on Muscat Drive.
Latchford, a devoted DIYer and craftsperson — she co-designed shifting window displays for the Reveille and The Mail Center, Etc.’s former office this past year — decked out the library in a design that harkens back to the cover of “The Giving Tree.”
She got the idea to make the library themed after seeing a photo on Pinterest of a library in Michigan that had put together a little library that followed the theme of “The Giving Tree.”
Latchford initially began creating a different library last year but had to work out how to make it durable for the long term.
“I was taken back to my childhood and my absolute love of that book and the message behind it. Giving for the sake of giving, not asking for anything in return,” Latchford said. “COVID has taken what we all enjoy as our normal lives and turned it upside down. One of my greatest joys is volunteering to help others. In whatever form that takes.”
Since COVID-19 has impacted Latchford’s ability to volunteer, she thought that crafting the Little Free Library would help fill that gap.
“It is something I can put energy into for kids during a time when I think they are suffering the most. I cannot imagine being a young kid and not be able to just go play with my friends during summer,” she said.
The little library is locked from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Latchford said that she’s keeping hand sanitizer nearby and will be monitoring which books go in and out of it.
Going forward, she said that she hopes the library will be able to be a space for both English and Spanish books, so as many kids can grab books from the library as possible. She also said that she can imagine using her little library as a hub in the future for crafts or painted fairy rocks.
“We have a couple of other little libraries in town and my hope is more will appear. Perhaps in this time of staying safe and at home more we will all remember there are still ways to reach out to others. Ways to share and engage,” she said.
