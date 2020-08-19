Citrus Fair readying itself, not currently designated as an evacuation point
In a meeting of Cloverdale’s resilience and Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) group Wednesday afternoon, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said that while the Walbridge and Meyers fires in west Sonoma County currently don’t pose a threat to Cloverdale, the city is readying itself in case the winds change the trajectory of the fire.
Ferguson said the city has opened its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at a level-one capacity, meaning it isn’t fully staffed, but is tracking the various fire incidents and working on both situational awareness and the coordination of resources.
“Currently there are no current real threats to Cloverdale at this point,” Ferguson said, adding that an increase or shift in wind has the ability to change the trajectory of the fires. Currently, they are going south, away from Cloverdale. “Certainly if it turns back this way, we’d have reason to be concerned.”
Should something change and an evacuation warning be issued, the city will issue both a Nixle alert and perform a reverse 9-1-1 call to alert people. Additionally, if a mandatory evacuation is issued for Cloverdale, police officers will go around to neighborhoods and put on its hi-lo sirens.
Additionally, Ferguson said that the police department has reached out to some of Cloverdale’s elder living facilities, such as The Villas, Clearwater Lodge and Clover Springs Lodge to make sure that they have evacuation plans should the fire begin to pose a threat to Cloverdale.
“They are onboard and have vehicles readily standing by for citizens and facilities. They’ve prepared and have packed clothing and items and have evacuation plans should an evacuation order come out,” he said.
The Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds, which has served as both official and unofficial evacuation points during past fires, is also readying itself to potentially be designated as an evacuation point. While the fairgrounds hasn’t been designated an evacuation point, Fair CEO Katie Young said that they’re preparing the facility and prestaging supplies just in case.
She noted that there’s currently one family that has brought their RV and evacuated to the fairgrounds from the Rio Nido area, and knows that other folks may do the same.
In the event that the fair gets designated as a congregate shelter for those evacuating from other parts in the county, Young said that the fairgrounds is ready to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms as well.
The city is directing those who are looking for more information about how to ready themselves for a potential evacuation to online tutorials through Listos California.
English: https://www.listoscalifornia.org/online-course/en/
Español: https://www.listoscalifornia.org/online-course/es/
Consult COVID-19 resources at https://www.listoscalifornia.org/covid19/
To sign up for Nixle, text your ZIP code to 888777 from your mobile phone; go to the city of Cloverdale website (cloverdale.net) and and sign up via the Nixle Widget; or visit local.nixle.com/register.
Information through the county can be found here: https://socoemergency.org/
