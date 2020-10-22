The next meeting of the Cloverdale City Council, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. will be small, and likely short in duration. The council will be viewing one presentation, approving its consent calendar and discussing no new business items. The meeting will take place virtually over Zoom and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel. To view the agenda, click here.
While the city won’t be discussing any new items, the council will be viewing a presentation on the Redwood Empire Municipal Insurance Fund (REMIF) and the merger with Public Agency Risk Sharing Authority of California (PARSAC). The city is currently a member of REMIF, which serves as an intergovernmental arrangement that pays for liability and workers compensation claims, as well as provides risk management services.
“After over a year of in-depth analysis of such a merger, the Board of Directors for both pools directed the merger of the organizations, effective 07/01/21, creating a new pool, CIRA. To proceed, the individual members must seek adoption of the CIRA agreements, which will be presented for adoption at a future council meeting. Council is asked to adopt the CIRA Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws (which will be presented for adoption as a consent item on a future agenda), and further direct staff to work with the CIRA on steps necessary to complete the merger,” states the agenda item for the presentation.
“While the intent of the merger is to merge the liability, workers’ compensation and property programs, there is also an interest to have the self-insured health plan remain under the care, custody and control of
REMIF, at least for the time being. This necessitated changes to the underlying Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws. Council is asked to adopt the REMIF Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws (which will be
presented for adoption as a consent item on a future agenda),” it continues.
According to the agenda packet, in the long run the merger will make the organization more fiscally viable and provide more long-term stability.
Additionally, the council will be acknowledging Councilmember Melanie Bagby’s work as immediate past president of the League of California Cities, Redwood Empire Division.
Consent calendar
As part of its consent calendar, the council is being asked to approve the following items:
● Approval of the Oct. 14 meeting minutes.
● “Maddy Act” 2020 Appointments List for the city, which highlights upcoming term vacancies on city commissions and committees.
● Resolution accepting public improvements performed by Granite Construction for the Cloverdale Municipal Airport Taxiway Rehabilitation Project.
● Resolution awarding the repaid of the stationary emergency 600-kilowatt generator at the water treatment plant to Peterson Power Systems and amending the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
