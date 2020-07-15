The nomination period for the upcoming election opened up earlier this week on July 13. For Cloverdale, that means that folks looking to run for a variety of boards — including school board and city council — are able to throw their hat into the ring to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. The nomination period is open until Friday, Aug. 7.
In the Cloverdale area, the following boards and council seats are available:
- Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees (three seats)
- Cloverdale City Council (two seats)
- Cloverdale Fire Protection District (three seats)
- Cloverdale Health Care District (two seats)
For the school district, the seats currently held by Brandon Axell, Cecile Peters and Preston Addison are up for election. For city council, the seats held by Melanie Bagby and Mary Ann Brigham are up for election. The fire district seats currently held by Carol Pigoni, Pamela Johnson and Melanee Southard are up for election and Neena Hanchett and Mary Jo Winter currently hold the two seats for the health care district.
As of press time, two people have filed papers to run for Cloverdale City Council — Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe turned in paperwork on July 14, and Bagby filed to rerun.
At the county level, the Cloverdale-Geyserville-Healdsburg area board member for the Santa Rosa Junior College Governing Board is up for election.
Nearby, Geyserville Unified School District has four seats available — positions currently held by Kim Petersen, Linda Colliver, Sara Lopez and Laura Equitz.
Candidates for Cloverdale City Council must be 18 years or older; a resident within city limits; a registered voter; not in prison, on parole serving state prison sentence in a county jail or serving a sentence for a felony; and not found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law. Additional election information from the city can be found here.
For Cloverdale City Council, nomination papers for those in city limits can be picked up from the Cloverdale city clerk office at 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd. by appointment only, since city offices are currently closed to the public. To schedule an appointment, call 7070-894-1712 or email iwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us.
Candidates for school board must be 18 years of age or older; be a registered voter; be a resident of the school district or trustee area; not be disqualified by the Constitution or state laws from holding office; and not have been convicted of a felony involving accepting or giving, or offering to give, any bribe, the embezzlement of public money, extortion or theft of public money, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes, or for being an official interested in contracts, or becoming a vendor or purchaser at sales, or purchasing scrip of other evidences of indebtedness, in which the official has financial interest.
All candidates for local, non-city council seats can obtain and file nomination papers with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Due to COVID-19, in-person operation hours of the office are reduced, so the county recommends that those interested in becoming a candidate call 707-565-6800 or email rov-candidate@sonoma-county.org to schedule an appointment. Additional information from the county about elections can be found here.
Many local municipalities, including the County of Sonoma, are currently working on deciding what measures to put on the November ballot. The ballot measures will be finalized Aug. 7.
