Two north county deputies patrolling outside of Cloverdale came across a mess of littering, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported on Oct. 14.
“Deputies Jones and McGoon were patrolling a rural county road outside of Cloverdale and came upon this horrendous example of littering,” the post reads. “Somebody had abandoned a damaged vehicle on the side of the roadway and then left a slew of litter including car parts, fast food wrappers and other items of refuse. This location is perched above the Russian River and all of that garbage was destined to wash down into the river with the first good rainstorm.”
With the help of local entities Cream’s Dismantling and Scrap and the Clean River Alliance, the deputies cleaned up the area — the vehicle was towed and the garbage was bagged and put on the side of the road for collection.
— Zoë Strickland
