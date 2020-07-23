The Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale announced the cancellation of its 2020 Oktoberfest on Thursday, July 23. In a statement to the Reveille, Oktoberfest chair Laurie Kneeland said that the decision was made "reluctantly and carefully." Oktoberfest had been slated for Oct. 3.
"The Oktoberfest relies on sponsorship and donations and it would be difficult and insensitive to ask in this current economic situation. Many businesses are struggling who have donated and sponsored us in the past, and are doing their best to retain employees and keep their businesses opened," Kneeland said.
The club was also concerned about how viable it would be to operate with physical distancing protocol and the current health order restrictions relating to group gathering.
"Putting on the Oktoberfest starts months ahead of time with event marketing, planning and soliciting donations," the statement reads. "Without knowing for sure what the health and gathering guidelines will be, we really cannot afford to spend the funds necessary for a successful event without the assurance that it can take place as scheduled."
"As chair of the Oktoberfest I want to thank everyone who has supported this event through the years," Kneeland continued. "Especially our sponsors, vendors, volunteers and you, who has made this event so successful."
The annual Oktoberfest celebration helps the Kiwanis Club support its administrative account, which helps with the club's various financial obligations.
Kneeland said that next year's Oktoberfest and Courtney's Pumpkin Patch festivities will be held on Oct. 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.