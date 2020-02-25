The Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds will be full of the sound of fiddles on March 7, as the 43rd annual Cloverdale Old Time Fiddle Festival heads back to town.
The festival, a combination of performance and contest, is put on by the California State Old Time Fiddle Association – District 10.
“It’s to keep the tunes alive,” said festival director Judith Jones.
The Cloverdale Old Time Fiddle Festival began in 1976 when local fiddler Robert “Doc” Quam began organizing the contest. Ever since, the festival has served as a place to pay homage to old time fiddle jams.
The fiddle festival is coming back to the fair this year after a hiatus following the retirement of the previous festival director and a shift in festival sponsorship.
Jones said that she hopes this year’s festival will attract more young attendees, so they can get kids interested in passing on the tradition of playing the fiddle. Following the hiatus, she said that she also hopes that festival attendance going forward will pick up — she’s thinking of this year’s festival as a period of regrowth.
“I’m hoping to bring it back to what it was — have the attendance back up again, find that spark again, that there was in the 70s, 80s, 90s — shoot, what I remember in 2005,” she said.
While the bulk of the folks who usually attend are fiddle players interested in the contests, Jones has introduced a new component to the festival that she’s hoping will attract families from around the area. This year, after the day of contests, the evening entertainment will feature a family barn dance.
“The family dance is hopefully to get families in Cloverdale, Healdsburg, surrounding areas, something that they can take their children to,” she said, adding that different dances will be taught during the barn dance. “I really enjoyed it when I went to one — it was fun, a lot of laughing. I wanted to find something where there’s interaction with the audience.”
Festival contests include old-time style playing in peewee (8 and under), junior junior (ages 9 to 12), junior (13 to 17), adult (18 and up), senior (60 and up), as well as Texas style, accompanist and twin fiddles.
Besides a full day of age-based fiddle competitions, the festival will also feature the tunes of Rodney Miller, Rozanne Olivia, Rebecca King and dance from Kalia Kliban.
Doors for the festival open at 8 a.m., youth contests start at 9:45 a.m., adult contests start at 1:30 p.m., and the live music and barn dance starts at 6 p.m.
General admission is $20, seniors (65+) is $15, tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 is $10 and children 6 and under are free.
