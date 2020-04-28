Wolf House Brewing navigates making its Cloverdale brew debut during pandemic
Along with the usual twists and turns that come along with opening a business, Cloverdale’s Wolf House brewing has had an additional challenge — getting to its feet in the midst of a pandemic.
Wolf House, which is occupying that former Cloverdale Ale Company and Ruth McGowen’s space at 131 East First Street, is lucky in that it hadn’t opened its doors before the shelter-in-place order began in Sonoma County. It had, however, started to distribute to its first wholesale accounts.
“Luckily before the shutdown we were actually delivering our first wholesale accounts on March 20. After the governor decided to have everyone shelter in place, every wholesaler canceled their orders,” owner Dwayne Moran said. “We were kind of devastated because that was the one revenue source we could still have while we were doing the corrections and modifications for opening.”
Once California’s Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) began to temporarily loosen up regulations surrounding the sale of alcohol to-go, Moran said that they took the opportunity to begin distributing their seven beers (six from Wolf House and one from a collaboration with Kelseyville-based Kelsey Creek Brewing) in Mason jars.
Wolf House master brewer Kevin Lovett was the former brewer at Cloverdale Ale Company, and partnered with Moran, his brother-in-law, to launch Wolf House.
“He’s still here brewing beer and they’re delicious and we have those to go in Mason jars for take-out,” Moran said. “There are several hundred Mason jars missing, so that’s a good sign.”
Moran said that, depending on the state of the shelter-in-place order, Wolf House is planning to have its opening in June.
The East First Street location will be a flagship location for the brewery — the owners are also in the midst of developing a satellite location in Glen Ellen, but have been putting most of their focus on Cloverdale since it will house their production.
“We did a lot of reconfiguration, some things are in progress — if you drive by the location, you’ll see a new porch, a new window to open up the air,” Moran said.
The path to get closer to opening wasn’t without hiccups. Between a soft opening Wolf House had Citrus Fair weekend and just before community members were told to shelter in place, the process of making changes to the brewery’s building was wrought with “hiccups and confusion,” Moran said, something that may have been a blessing in disguise
“In hindsight it’s kind of good, because we would have been open just in time to shut down,” he said.
Should Wolf House have opened before the shut down, Moran said that a good portion of their money would have been spent onboarding new employees. Now they’re able to use some of that money to stay afloat without wholesale accounts or being able to properly open.
“It’s definitely a challenge because the to-go beer will definitely not cover too much,” Moran said about the challenges of launching Wolf House in Cloverdale during the shelter-in-place order. “The owners are on-sight pouring, we still can’t hire the staff because we can’t start payroll or workers comp while only having 20% of the revenue source. We’re thankful for it (business), but it’s still not survivable.”
Short term, he said, Wolf House is able to withstand the economic impacts of people not being able to dine-in. To help with the longer term, Moran is hoping that some funding for smaller businesses with less employees will open up. Since they hadn’t started payroll, Wolf House was ineligible for a lot of the relief being offered to businesses.
For now, Wolf House is looking ahead. The owners are working on finishing up its reconfiguration and trying to work out different seating scenarios, should the shelter order be relaxed to allow for some in-house dining. Moran noted that, once they do open, they plan on having amplified entertainment.
Those looking to get a taste of one of Wolf House’s brews can do so by calling 707-894-6438. They can also head over to Wolf House and order through a walk-through order window set up on the patio.
The most popular Mason jar pick so far? Wolf House’s limited run of Social Distancing IPA.
“We’re very very happy that we’re moving beer, one Mason jar at a time,” Moran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.