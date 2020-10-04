Candidates for Cloverdale City Council will have a busy start to this week, with council candidate forums being hosted on both Monday and Tuesday. Here are the details:
Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Forum hosted by the Sonoma County League of Voters
Emails with questions for the candidates can be sent to LWVsonomacounty@gmail.com during the broadcast. The forum will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Once it begins, the video can be found here.
Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Forum hosted by Generation Housing and Wine Country Young Democrats
According to Generation Housing, “Cloverdale City Council candidates will have an opportunity to share their views, ideas, and proposals on a range of housing issues ranging from housing production, zoning, land-use, homelessness, COVID-19 recovery efforts, racial justice and much more. Join us to hear from your local city council candidates how they intend to improve our community’s housing affordability.”
To register to watch the event over Zoom, click here- https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VKJl2ikRRyWK3kV3Mxzdkw?fbclid=IwAR35726CPZmS7cgC98znbN9tgHYI2klmPqEn7ZXec8-82ZiTehmQjyqd5eM
Alternately, you can watch the forum live on Facebook, here.
Later this month, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second council candidate forum on Oct. 15. Details are forthcoming.
