A car parade planned by community parents to celebrate eighth graders who are moving on to high school is planned for this Thursday, June 4.
When asked about the parade, Washington School Principal Mark Luchetti noted that it had been organized by parents, rather than the school.
Plans for the parade were announced Tuesday afternoon, following discussion on social media from community members who wondered why more wasn’t being done to help celebrate eighth graders as they make their way to the hallowed halls of high school — especially since plans are in place for a drive-thru ceremony on June 5 to celebrate high school seniors.
According to a social media post about the event, decorated cars carrying eighth graders will drive the short route from Third Street to First Street. The car parade will start at 6 p.m.
We will update this with more information as it becomes available.
