Community civic groups and churches joined forces to stock classroom teachers’ supply cache Wednesday, Jan. 23. Gene Marcinkowski for American Legion Post 293, Paul Govannetti for Knights of Columbus, Tex Dickens for both Lions Club and Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal and Linda Clapp for United Church of Cloverdale met with Superintendent Jeremy Decker, Jefferson Principal Susan Yakich and Washington Principal Mark Lucchetti to distribute supplies for their respective educators.
Community members of Kiwanis, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Senior Center and Clover Springs assisted the drive by collecting supplies and boosting the finances.
“Lucchetti and Yakich notified us about the excitement level in their schools when the teachers realized the supply closets were re-stocked for the second term of school and how very appreciative everyone was for the support and generosity of our community,” Clapp said.
— Submitted by Linda Clapp
