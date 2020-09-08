Sidewalk work was scheduled to begin Sept. 8 as part of a pedestrian improvement for areas on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Work on the project is scheduled to be completed on Oct. 6.
According to information from the city of Cloverdale, the pedestrian improvement project will involve the installation of rounded curbs, referred to as “bulb outs” by the city, in the ramps on the southeast and southwest corners of the boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue/South Street. The curbs will also have ADA-compliant ramps.
Additionally, the city will be putting in bulb outs and ramps on Cloverdale Boulevard and Tarman Drive, as well as putting in ramps and sidewalks on Cloverdale Boulevard from Citrus Fair Drive to South Franklin.
The project is being paid for with two community block grants, totaling $232,000. The grants are issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cities and counties for infrastructure, public facilities and services repairs, as well as homeowner assistance projects.
According to Community Development Director and Assistant City Manager Kevin Thompson, pedestrian safety improvements to the area include modifying striping throughout the project to provide wider and continuous bike lanes and replacing the flashing road lights with “rapid rectangular flashing beacons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.