While the Humane Society of Sonoma County is operating at a limited capacity due to the state-wide shelter-in-place order, both the Santa Rosa and Healdsburg shelters are still providing their free pet food pantry for those in need.
However, since supplies are low and demand is high during this time, both shelters are asking for donations of dry and wet cat and dog food for their pet food pantries.
“For the pet food pantry, I anticipate there being more of a need as this goes on,” said Karrie Stewart, manager for the Healdsburg shelter.
Stewart said the shelter just received a donation of an 80-pound bag of dry dog food, and she expects that will last about two weeks considering the rate at which people in the community are stopping by to get dog food.
“We have some regular people who have come by. The need is there,” she said.
People can drop off donations of dry adult dog and cat food, canned adult dog and cat food, puppy and kitten food and cat litter at the collection bins in front of both shelter entrances at 555 Westside Road in Healdsburg or at 5345 Hwy. 12 in Santa Rosa, near Sebastopol. Donations may also be shipped to these addresses.
Items may be dropped off between 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pet food supplies are available for pick up any time of the day. The Humane Society advises to take only what you need so others in need can have some too.
Other donations
Since adoptions, classes and public medical services have been suspended, the shelter has a significant funding gap and is asking for monetary donations of any kind. When donating online at humanesocietysoco.org/donate, folks have the option of specifying what their donation will go toward.
Donations can be put toward the community vet clinic (CVC) for low-income owners, the Angels Fund medical care for shelter animals, the membership drive, the rabbit fund, the Healdsburg Shelter, the low-cost spay and neuter clinic or the Raider’s Fund (medical support for owned animals).
The Santa Rosa shelter is also low on treats for their shelter animals. They added a list of cat and dog treats to their Amazon wishlist here: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/37RED1YZVRSYA.
Treats listed can be purchased at other places as well and shipped to the Santa Rosa shelter at 5345 Hwy. 12, Santa Rosa.
Reduced services
Shelter medicine and the CVC are still performing life-saving and urgent procedures and surgeries, but on an altered schedule.
According to the Humane Society of Sonoma County website, “The CVC will operate on a limited patient receiving basis, concentrating on urgent or critical appointments. Call 707-284-1198 if you need help assessing the urgency of your pet’s condition.”
Stewart said if the animal is in stable condition, and there is an urgent medical need to call the clinic beforehand so they can be ready upon arrival.
Most appointments and procedures scheduled for the weeks March 16 through April 13 will be rescheduled. Clients are currently being contacted about cancellations according to the website.
For established patients, veterinarians will be available for telemedicine texting and email consultations during regular business hours. For patients with prescription refills, mail options are encouraged rather than coming to the hospital at the Santa Rosa location. Call 707-284-1198 for prescription refill requests.
For animals that do come into the clinic with urgent medical needs, clients will be asked to exit the hospital after checking in their animal in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Clinicians and staff will communicate with clients on the status of the patient via phone after that.
The low-cost spay and neuter clinic will not be receiving scheduled patients for surgery.
The shelters will also be closed for adoptions and classes until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
“The (shelter) animals are doing fine. We have two dogs and 11 or 12 cats,” Steward said of the Healdsburg shelter.
She said the Healdsburg Shelter is usually staffed with three people and an “army of volunteers,” but right now they are running on a skeleton staff of two people including her.
Since the shelter is closed to the public and there is not much administrative work to be done Stewart said, “We’re spending a lot of time with the animals.”
She quipped that they are all probably getting a bit spoiled with all of the attention.
“We are keeping them all mentally and physically happy and stabilized,” she said.
What to do if you find a stray animal
If you find a stray animal at this time, call it in. If you are in the city limits of Sebastopol, call the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 or the Humane Society of Sonoma County at 707-542-0882. If you are in the city of Healdsburg, call North Bay Animal Services at 707-364-4423. For any other area of Sonoma County, call Sonoma County Animal Services at 707-565-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.