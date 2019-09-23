The County of Sonoma was recently informed by PG&E that the agency will not shut off power this evening. However, the power shut off watch is still in effect for tomorrow, Sept. 24. The County of Sonoma will continue preparing to respond to the impacts of this likely event.
The areas anticipated to be affected by the potential shutdowns include parts of eastern Santa Rosa, Geyserville, Windsor, and the Sonoma Valley, including Sonoma but PG&E will update the County. Residents are advised to check the PG&E map here:https://www.pge.com/en_US/safety/emergency-preparedness/natural-disaster/wildfires/psps-service-impact-map.page.
Residents in areas likely to be impacted should prepare for the possibility of losing power tomorrow evening, Tuesday, Sept. 24, about 8 p.m. PG&E expects to restore power beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25. It may take 12 to 24 hours to complete power restoration.
“Although, power will not be shut off tonight, we want our residents to be prepared for this possibility tomorrow night. We urge folks to sign up for SoCoAlert.org if they haven’t and to check www.SoCoEmergency.org. for the latest updates,” said Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt.
The County of Sonoma declared a State of Emergency earlier today in an abundance of caution to ensure we are able to prepare our own internal operation and respond to this event to the best of abilities.
PG&E will provide updates to customers and the County of Sonoma when information is available. Customers can update their contact information to receive notifications sent by PG&E online or by phone, in English at 1-866-743-6589 and in Spanish at 1-866-743-6589. Residents can also check if their home is in an area where power may be shut off on PG&E’s website.
-Submitted by County of Sonoma Public Information Office
