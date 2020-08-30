Cloverdale’s planning commission is holding a public hearing during its monthly meeting this Tuesday, Sept. 1. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
The public hearing is for a parcel map application to split one lot, located at 231 University Street, into four lots. Per the description of the project, the 1.48-acre property would be split into two 7,205 square-foot lots, one 14,417 square-foot lot and one 36,360 square-foot lot. The property currently has a single-family residence, carport and attached garage, which would become part of the largest lot.
Per the description, the property owners don’t have plans to develop homes on the three smaller lots but once the lots are developed, new frontage improvements would be developed along University Street to accompany them.
Should the lot division be approved, it won’t require a zoning change since the site is already zoned as medium density residential, which allows for various types of housing units.
“The proposed project would provide an opportunity for housing for workers employed in Cloverdale to be constructed in a manner that would maintain a majority of the property’s mature trees. The proposed subdivision would provide curb, gutter and sidewalk where these improvements did not exist before, and the proposed lots could be adequately served by existing services and utilities,” the project description states.
Once the property owners decide to develop the additional three lots, they would be required to submit plans for the homes are required to be submitted to the Planning Commission, since a major design review isn’t being submitted with the parcel adjustment.
To view the complete agenda for the meeting, click here.
