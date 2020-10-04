Design, general plan land use map initially reviewed on Aug. 4
The Cloverdale Planning Commission will be reviewing the design, general plan land use map amendment and zoning map amendment for a 21-unit multi-family development planned for 669-679 South Cloverdale Boulevard. The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The development, named the Taylor Lynn Apartments, is in its second phase. The first phase of housing was completed at the beginning of this year.
Phase two of the project will sit at a 1.41-acre site that’s currently vacant. The project outlines the creation of 22 dwelling units, with one of them being a detached single-family manager unit. The applicant is also requesting that the city change the zoning of the site from single-family residential and low density residential to multi-family residential and high-density residential. The current low-density zoning of the lot would allow four units per acre with a maximum of five detached single-family residences on the lot. High-density zoning, however, would allow 16 dwelling units per acre, which would allow them to develop 22 units on the 1.41 acres.
“The proposed project would provide the city with additional housing options for workers employed in Cloverdale and the unique design proposed for installation of curb, gutter and sidewalk preserve some existing mature olive and redwood trees located along the S. Cloverdale Boulevard street frontage,” reads part of the agenda item description of the project. “The project is designed in a manner that would provide an opportunity for shared emergency vehicle access with The Boulevard Apartments on the adjoining property to the south at 693-699 S. Cloverdale Boulevard. Finally, the project can be adequately served by existing services and utilities. Based upon this information and the application materials, as proposed, the project would be consistent with the goals, policies and implementation measures of the HDR General Plan land use designation.”
The planning commission first reviewed the project during an Aug. 4 public hearing. However, the commission continued the item to allow the applicant to respond to its feedback — namely, the commission asked about potentially moving the manager’s unit to the rear of the property rather than in the front, the noise of early morning construction and additional screening of the project as viewed from Roan Court.
City staff is recommending the commission recommend the Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration and the design review, general plan land use map amendment and zoning map amendment to the Cloverdale City Council.
To view the agenda and get the Zoom information for the meeting, click here.
