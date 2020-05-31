Cloverdalians gathered in the Plaza Sunday afternoon, May 31, for a protest to call attention to the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.
The protest, which brought out around fifty people and remained peaceful for its two-hour duration, was organized by Brenda Ramirez-Sotelo and Ashley Sanchez.
“We demand justice for all the black lives brutally murdered without receiving justice. Just because we are a small town does not mean we should not have a say,” the duo wrote in the protest’s event description on Facebook.
Ramirez-Sotelo and Sanchez decided to put together the event after seeing a video of the May 30 protests in Santa Rosa, and how it shut down the freeway. From there, they thought they would be able to put on a more peaceful protest for the local community.
“We came up with the idea of starting a peaceful protest because we saw that there was a lot of violence going on and although we understand why people are acting in such a violent way, we didn’t want that here for Cloverdale. We are such a tight community and we all do have each other’s backs. It was all last minute, we organized it last night,” Sanchez said.
“Black lives matter, George Floyd was unjustly murdered by a cop,” Sanchez continued, adding that, “We have a lot of respect for the cops here, the Cloverdale cops.”
Ramirez-Sotelo said that as part of the initial planning for the protest, they approached the Cloverdale Police Department, “To let them know it was all peaceful — we don’t want any slander, we don’t want any negativity and we wanted to make sure that people understood that.”
Cloverdale’s police department was present at the protest, with around seven officers largely hanging in the background or to the side of the Plaza.
“Cloverdale is such a small community and we understand, we don’t want any violence here. We live here, and there are kids, we work for the community, that’s the last thing we want,” Ramirez-Sotelo said. “We just want awareness, and I feel like … we just want (people) to know what’s going on.”
They added that they hope the protest will encourage people to speak up for issues that matter to them, and that the turnout and peaceful nature of the protest encourages them to possibly set up similar events in the future.
“We’re glad people came out in support, and it’s been really peaceful too,” they said.
