UTV first introduced to public during National Night Out
The Cloverdale Police Department announced the addition of a police utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to its police force. The UTV is equipped with radio equipment, sirens, lights and police markings similar to patrol vehicles that operate every day within the city.
The police department unveiled the UTV at the recent National Night Out event on Aug. 6 and residents were provided the opportunity to sit in and check out the vehicle throughout the event.
The police department initially expressed an interest in purchasing the UTV last year, using funds from the cannabis excise tax, due to the need to access difficult terrain throughout the incorporated city that standard police vehicles can’t reach.
The UTV provides the ability to patrol areas that are difficult for patrol vehicle to reach quickly including the newly opened Porterfield Creek Open space district consisting of more than 200 acres, the Cloverdale River Park Trail, Cloverdale Cemetery and adjoining railroad property.
Since acquiring the UTV, the police department has already made one arrest for a drug related offense and recovered stolen property from an encampment within the Porterfield Creek Open Space and River Park Trail. Additionally, the police department located and addressed seven homeless encampments that would otherwise only be accessible by foot by using the UTV.
“The use of cannabis excise tax revenue from Measure P for the purchase of the UTV ensures that cannabis tax revenue is utilized to improve public safety in Cloverdale,” Mayor Melanie Bagby said. “The UTV will ensure our police department is adequately equipped to respond in areas that are otherwise challenging to access.”
The Cloverdale Police Department said it is dedicated to the community it serves and to our fellow employees. Our motto is "Working together for a safe community." Cloverdale Police Department has 13 sworn officers and six dispatchers.
