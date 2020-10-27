As part of the County of Sonoma's increased COVID-19 testing efforts, a pop-up virus testing site will be coming to Cloverdale this Thursday, Oct. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 testing is available for all county residents, regardless of documentation status, and no ID is required. The tests are free.
Everyone is allowed to receive a test, regardless if they are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing, and no driver’s license is required. If individuals have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still get a test for no cost.
Call (707) 565-4667 to make an appointment at a Pop-Up community testing event.
Pop-up testing centers are rotating throughout the county, though this is the first one in Cloverdale since the ramped up testing effort was launched.
