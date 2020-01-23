This year, the kids pet parade will celebrate 42 years of being part of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Parade, which takes place in downtown Cloverdale on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.
Anyone with a pet is welcome to participate in this parade, which has been a populat event since 1978. It was first organized by Sharon Wiseman, who will once again be leading the group with their pets.
Entry forms are available online at cloverdalecitrusfair.org and in person at the Citrus Fair office, 1 Citrus Fair Drive.
— Submitted by Sharon Wiseman
